Life Time Fitness to Restrict Medicare Membership Hours, Plans to Discontinue by 2025

Life Time Fitness (LTF), the publicly-traded fitness club giant, is set to restrict workout hours for its members who use Medicare insurance to pay for club memberships. The policy change, effective January 1, 2024, has ignited a discussion on the company’s motivations and future plans.

Membership Changes and the Medicare Factor

According to a VIVA Medicare member, LTF receives about one-third of the usual individual membership price through Medicare plans. This information sheds light on the company’s recent policy changes, suggesting that they might not be driven by age discrimination, as some have speculated. The member, a 73-year-old retired teacher, also revealed that LTF plans to entirely discontinue Medicare memberships by January 2025. However, this crucial detail has not been communicated widely.

Declining Quality and Shifting Priorities

Since going public and becoming a stockholder concern, LTF has seen a notable decline in quality. The member linked this regression to the company’s decision to restrict Medicare members and speculated that the older generation, known for their brand loyalty and good club etiquette, might be pushed away. This could potentially lead to a decrease in club membership rather than the desired increase.

Geographical Differences Ignored

The decision to apply this change across all clubs without considering geographic differences is seen as short-sighted and indicative of poor business practices. The member criticized LTF’s approach, arguing that while some locations might have a high number of Medicare members, others might not be as affected. Thus, the blanket policy could end up doing more harm than good.

Despite numerous inquiries, LTF has not released any official response regarding these changes. The situation remains fluid, leading many to speculate about the company’s motivations and the potential impacts of these policies on the fitness club’s future.