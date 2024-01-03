en English
Business

Life Insurance Industry Embraces Tech Revolution: Insurtechs in Crosshairs

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Life Insurance Industry Embraces Tech Revolution: Insurtechs in Crosshairs

The life insurance industry, historically slow to embrace technological innovation, is undergoing a seismic shift. As industry stalwarts like Mutual of Omaha adopt AI models and phase out obsolete technologies, insurtech companies are emerging as the new frontier in the sector. As Brian Poppe, senior vice president of income and wealth planning solutions at Mutual of Omaha, points out, advanced technologies such as wearables, APIs, and blockchain are no longer viewed as mere novelties but as vital tools to streamline operations, enhance data exchange and customer service.

Acquisition of Insurtechs

Poppe’s forecast suggests a future where traditional insurance carriers will increasingly acquire insurtech companies to bolster their technological capabilities and workforce. This strategic move aligns with the industry’s broader push to expedite the adoption of technology and adapt to the evolving economic and venture market landscape. As this trend unfolds, Mutual of Omaha serves as a prime example. The company is overhauling its technological infrastructure and focusing on future customer needs to stay ahead in the fiercely competitive field of life insurance.

Emerging Tech in Insurance

In this transformative era, the insurance sector is witnessing the integration of technology, particularly data-driven roles, automation, and AI. HR professionals within the industry are now tasked with understanding and leveraging these emerging technologies to craft effective HR strategies aligned with the sector’s dynamic landscape. Reskilling has become a critical imperative, with HR teams cultivating expertise not only in traditional HR functions but also in emerging technologies, data analytics, and automation.

Challenges and Opportunities

As insurtech companies navigate regulatory approvals, secure partnerships with insurers, and traverse the complex insurance landscape, opportunities are opening up in untapped markets. Nigeria, for instance, with its low insurance penetration rate, presents a ripe opportunity for innovative solutions. Similarly, the Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) market is projected to grow considerably in North America and Europe, driven by family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and others. As the insurance industry embraces advanced technologies, it wrestles with new challenges, including the escalating threat of cyberattacks. Comprehensive strategies to counter high-impact cyber incidents, like those advocated by Michelle Chia, head of professional liability & cyber at Zurich North America, are becoming increasingly vital.

The future of insurance lies in its ability to leverage technology to redefine industry norms, improve customer service, and secure transactions. As the industry continues to evolve, it’s clear that insurtech companies, AI, and advanced analytics won’t just be part of the conversation—they’ll lead it.

Business
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

