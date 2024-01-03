en English
Business

Life Cycle Assessment: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Practices

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Life Cycle Assessment: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Practices

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) serves as a cornerstone in the pursuit of sustainable practices for companies globally. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the environmental impact of a product or service, right from its inception to its eventual delivery to the end-user. By meticulously tracking the environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of a product, companies can pinpoint the aspects of their production and logistics that cause the most environmental damage. They can then explore more sustainable alternatives to mitigate this impact.

Types of Life Cycle Assessment

There are primarily two types of LCA. The first focusses on the environmental impact from raw material extraction to product delivery—a phase often referred to as ‘cradle to gate’. The second, more comprehensive type of LCA encompasses the entire lifespan of a product, including its disposal. This is known as ‘cradle to grave’ assessment.

Benefits of Adopting LCA

Companies stand to gain significantly by incorporating LCA in their operations. Primarily, it helps identify cost-saving opportunities through efficiency improvements. Furthermore, it enhances their reputation as environmentally responsible entities. With consumers growing more environmentally conscious, companies that adopt sustainable practices are more likely to attract a larger market base.

Outsourcing LCA

To conduct an LCA, companies often turn to specialized third-party firms. These firms possess expertise in environmental assessment and carbon accounting, enabling them to provide precise and credible assessments.

Case Study: Microalgae-Based Renewable Energy

A study that aimed to assess the eco-friendliness of microalgae-based renewable energy production using LCA demonstrated the efficacy of this assessment. The results showed that the scenario involving waste heat and CO2 utilization had the lowest environmental impact and lower cumulative energy demand (CED) values. This indicates that using waste heat and CO2 is more feasible and sustainable for energy efficiency, highlighting the potential of LCA in identifying sustainable energy production methods.

Business Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

