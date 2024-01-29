Lidl Malta Recognized as 'Top Employer' for Sixth Consecutive Year

Leading the way in employee welfare and workplace excellence, Lidl Malta has once again been acknowledged as a 'Top Employer' by the Top Employers Institute - a testament to the company's dedication to its staff. This marks the sixth consecutive year of the company receiving this prestigious accolade.

People-First Approach

Boasting a workforce of over 480 dedicated members, Lidl Malta is committed to creating an environment that promotes growth and success. The company's human resources strategy is centered around corporate welfare, continuous training and the development of innovative services. A key aspect of this strategy is the active solicitation and response to employee feedback through surveys, ensuring that the voices of their employees are heard and valued.

Adapting to Modern Work Culture

In response to this feedback, Lidl Malta has implemented permanent hybrid working arrangements for its head office employees, underscoring its commitment to a modern and flexible work culture. The company also offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health insurance and a discount scheme, further reinforcing its dedication to employee well-being and satisfaction.

International Recognition

But Lidl Malta's accolades extend beyond national borders. The company has also been awarded the 'Top Employer Europe' seal and, for the first time, has been recognized as a 'Top Employer' in all 31 countries it operates in. This international recognition speaks volumes about the company's people-first philosophy and its successful execution across multiple regions.

The 'Top Employer' Certification

The 'Top Employer' certification is awarded following a rigorous examination and assessment process conducted by the Top Employers Institute. This process evaluates companies on various HR dimensions and areas - including people strategy, work environment, diversity, and inclusion - ensuring that only the organizations that truly value their employees receive this honor.

Marc Psaila Soler, the HR manager of Lidl Malta, expressed his pride in the company's achievements and sees these awards as motivation to continue their progressive personnel management policies. In a world where the wellbeing of employees can often be overlooked, Lidl Malta stands as a shining example of a company that places people at its heart.