Liberty Global Appoints Severina Pascu as SVP, Aiming to Boost Operational Excellence

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, and LBTYK), a leading player in the broadband, video, and mobile communications industry, announced today the appointment of Severina Pascu to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Commercial and Operations. The move, effective March 15, 2024, is seen as a strategic step to enhance operational and commercial management across the company's core FMC champions and venture activities. Pascu, with a rich history of leadership within Liberty Global and other major international firms, will report directly to CEO Mike Fries.

Strategic Appointment for Enhanced Growth

Severina Pascu's appointment is part of Liberty Global's broader strategy to leverage its scale and drive excellence across the organization. Having served in various leadership capacities within the company, including pivotal roles in UPC Romania, UPC Switzerland, and Virgin Media, Pascu brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving change and operational improvement. Her role will focus on leading growth and operational improvement programs in both consumer and business segments, aiming to strengthen Liberty Global's market position and financial performance.

Liberty Global's Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

Liberty Global's CEO, Mike Fries, expressed enthusiasm about Pascu's appointment, highlighting her as a "world-class operator and leader" whose focus on driving change will accelerate the execution of in-market strategies. The company, which provides over 85 million connections across Europe through advanced fiber and 5G networks, is known for its commitment to delivering next-generation products and services. This strategic appointment underscores Liberty Global's dedication to investing in infrastructure and platforms that not only empower customers but also support the digital revolution.

Background and Impact

Prior to her illustrious career at Liberty Global, Severina Pascu held significant management positions at CAIB Romania and Metromedia International, after starting her journey in the industry at KPMG Romania. Her versatile experience across different markets and sectors equips her with unique insights to lead Liberty Global's venture into new heights of operational excellence and market leadership. As the company continues to evolve in the highly competitive telecommunications sector, Pascu's role will be critical in shaping its future success and ensuring that Liberty Global remains at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction.

With the telecommunications landscape constantly changing, Liberty Global's strategic move to appoint Severina Pascu as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Operations, marks a significant step towards enhancing its operational capabilities and market position. Her proven leadership and deep understanding of the industry promise to bring valuable perspectives and innovative strategies to the table, steering Liberty Global towards achieving its ambitious goals in the digital age.