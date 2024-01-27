Liberty Energy Reports Record Earnings and Unveils Future Plans

Liberty Energy, a leading player in the energy sector, reported an exceptional year in 2023, with record earnings per share, operational efficiencies, and significant financial growth. The company's executive team, in the earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year, shed light on the company's accomplishments and future strategies.

Record Earnings and Financial Growth

CEO Chris Wright emphasized the company's second consecutive year of record earnings per share. The company experienced a substantial net income increase of 39% year over year, and fully diluted earnings per share rose by 49%. Liberty achieved a full-year adjusted pre-tax return on capital employed of 40% and a cash return on capital employed of 34%, both surpassing the previous year's figures. The company's revenue reached the $4.7 billion mark, with an adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, falling at the high end of their mid-year guidance range. Moreover, Liberty experienced a strong free cash flow generation and an active return of capital program, which led to the distribution of $375 million to shareholders through buybacks and cash dividends since July 2022.

Transition to Natural Gas and Grid-Powered Operations

The company's transition to natural gas and grid-powered hydraulic fracturing (frac) operations was a key highlight of the discussion. Liberty anticipates that by the end of 2024, 90% of their fleets will be powered by natural gas. The executives emphasized the importance of owning the complete value chain, from fuel and logistics to power production and pump technology, to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

Future Plans: Expansion and Partnerships

The company also revealed its plans to double the capacity of Liberty Power Innovations (LPI) in 2024 to meet the rising demand. The executives discussed the stable outlook for the frac industry, the increasing demand for technologies that reduce emissions and fuel costs, and the impact of engineering innovations on shale wells. They anticipate a stable to modest increase in activity for the frac industry and continued investment in digiTechnologies and the LPI business. Liberty also announced its partnership with Fervo, an enhanced geothermal energy company, and Tamboran in Australia's Beetaloo shale gas basin. The company also established the Bettering Human Lives Foundation with the aim to increase access to clean cooking fuels in Africa.

As for the fourth quarter of 2023, Liberty reported earnings of 54 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The company's adjusted EBITDA was 252.5 million, exceeding the projection of 250.4 million. The company also expects flat sequential revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, with a modest increase in activity in the following quarters. Liberty anticipates strong free cash flow generation in 2024 with continued investment in digiTechnologies and the LPI business.