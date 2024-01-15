LG Innotek’s Visionary Exhibit at CES 2024 Shatters Visitor Records

At CES 2024, LG Innotek made a significant mark, drawing over 60,000 visitors to its exhibition booth. The threefold increase in visitor count from the previous year underscored the company’s rising dominance in the future mobility sector. The core of LG Innotek’s display was a highly-detailed mockup of an autonomous vehicle, replete with 18 of the company’s pivotal electronic components.

Envisioning the Future of Mobility

LG Innotek’s mockup served as a tangible representation of its vision to become a ‘future mobility total solution provider.’ The company aimed to demonstrate not only its current capabilities but also its future direction. The mockup vehicle was equipped with LG Innotek’s autonomous driving camera module, radar, and LiDAR, which collectively attracted significant attention from CES attendees.

Unveiling Groundbreaking Technologies

Beyond the autonomous vehicle, LG Innotek introduced other innovative solutions. These included the Sensor Pod, a new concept that combines multiple sensors into a single module, and the LTE/5G-V2X communication module, a critical component for autonomous vehicles. The company’s flip-chip ball grid array, a substrate product vital for AI advancement, was also presented in greater detail.

Securing a Leadership Position

LG Innotek’s ‘Nexlide,’ a vehicle lighting solution adopted by the top 10 global carmakers, further reinforced the company’s leadership in the future mobility components market. This year, LG Innotek operated both public and private booths, reporting a 50% increase in private customer meetings compared to the previous year. CEO Moon Hyuk-soo expressed confidence in LG Innotek’s role as a market leader and its potential for acquiring new customers with these foundational technologies.

As LG Innotek continues to innovate and create differentiated values for its customers, its presence at CES 2024 was a powerful testament to its vision for the future of mobility.