Automotive

LG Innotek’s Visionary Exhibit at CES 2024 Shatters Visitor Records

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
LG Innotek’s Visionary Exhibit at CES 2024 Shatters Visitor Records

At CES 2024, LG Innotek made a significant mark, drawing over 60,000 visitors to its exhibition booth. The threefold increase in visitor count from the previous year underscored the company’s rising dominance in the future mobility sector. The core of LG Innotek’s display was a highly-detailed mockup of an autonomous vehicle, replete with 18 of the company’s pivotal electronic components.

Envisioning the Future of Mobility

LG Innotek’s mockup served as a tangible representation of its vision to become a ‘future mobility total solution provider.’ The company aimed to demonstrate not only its current capabilities but also its future direction. The mockup vehicle was equipped with LG Innotek’s autonomous driving camera module, radar, and LiDAR, which collectively attracted significant attention from CES attendees.

Unveiling Groundbreaking Technologies

Beyond the autonomous vehicle, LG Innotek introduced other innovative solutions. These included the Sensor Pod, a new concept that combines multiple sensors into a single module, and the LTE/5G-V2X communication module, a critical component for autonomous vehicles. The company’s flip-chip ball grid array, a substrate product vital for AI advancement, was also presented in greater detail.

Securing a Leadership Position

LG Innotek’s ‘Nexlide,’ a vehicle lighting solution adopted by the top 10 global carmakers, further reinforced the company’s leadership in the future mobility components market. This year, LG Innotek operated both public and private booths, reporting a 50% increase in private customer meetings compared to the previous year. CEO Moon Hyuk-soo expressed confidence in LG Innotek’s role as a market leader and its potential for acquiring new customers with these foundational technologies.

As LG Innotek continues to innovate and create differentiated values for its customers, its presence at CES 2024 was a powerful testament to its vision for the future of mobility.

0
Automotive
Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

