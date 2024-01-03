LG Electronics Leads HVAC Industry Towards Environmentally Friendly Refrigerants

As the world grapples with the urgent need to mitigate climate change, the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is under pressure to transition to environmentally friendly refrigerants. Experts at LG Electronics, a global leader in HVAC, have identified significant shifts in the industry and are spearheading efforts to adapt to new refrigerant standards. These efforts align with the company’s robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments.

The Transition to Green Refrigerants

LG Electronics is actively involved in future-proofing its HVAC technologies in line with its ESG commitments. The company has developed technologies that result in reduced refrigerant volume, as well as engineered systems that account for the unique cycle characteristics of alternative refrigerants. In particular, LG is focusing on the benefits of R-32 refrigerant as the optimal choice to meet the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) requirements for Global Warming Potential (GWP) below 700, starting January 1, 2025.

Adhering to Global Standards

Adherence to global standards such as the European Union’s F-Gas Regulation and the US EPA’s Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) program is a critical aspect of this transition. The F-Gas Regulation aims to reduce Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) usage by 95% by 2030, leading to a complete phase-out by 2050. The SNAP program targets an 85% reduction in HFCs by 2036. These regulations are driving the HVAC industry towards more sustainable solutions, with LG at the forefront.

Embracing Low-GWP Refrigerants

LG experts have identified three main types of low-GWP refrigerants that will shape the future of the HVAC industry: Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrocarbons (HCs), Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), and natural refrigerants like CO2, ammonia, and hydrocarbons such as propane and isobutane. By embracing these low-GWP refrigerants, LG is championing a sustainable future, offering HVAC solutions that emphasize both sustainability and efficiency.

LG’s Air Solution Business Unit, established since 1968, continues to lead the HVAC industry, providing efficient and reliable energy solutions for both commercial and residential sectors. As the industry shifts towards low-GWP refrigerants and conforms to regional regulations, LG remains committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and efficient HVAC solutions for future generations.