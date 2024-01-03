en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

LG Electronics Leads HVAC Industry Towards Environmentally Friendly Refrigerants

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
LG Electronics Leads HVAC Industry Towards Environmentally Friendly Refrigerants

As the world grapples with the urgent need to mitigate climate change, the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is under pressure to transition to environmentally friendly refrigerants. Experts at LG Electronics, a global leader in HVAC, have identified significant shifts in the industry and are spearheading efforts to adapt to new refrigerant standards. These efforts align with the company’s robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments.

The Transition to Green Refrigerants

LG Electronics is actively involved in future-proofing its HVAC technologies in line with its ESG commitments. The company has developed technologies that result in reduced refrigerant volume, as well as engineered systems that account for the unique cycle characteristics of alternative refrigerants. In particular, LG is focusing on the benefits of R-32 refrigerant as the optimal choice to meet the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) requirements for Global Warming Potential (GWP) below 700, starting January 1, 2025.

Adhering to Global Standards

Adherence to global standards such as the European Union’s F-Gas Regulation and the US EPA’s Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) program is a critical aspect of this transition. The F-Gas Regulation aims to reduce Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) usage by 95% by 2030, leading to a complete phase-out by 2050. The SNAP program targets an 85% reduction in HFCs by 2036. These regulations are driving the HVAC industry towards more sustainable solutions, with LG at the forefront.

Embracing Low-GWP Refrigerants

LG experts have identified three main types of low-GWP refrigerants that will shape the future of the HVAC industry: Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrocarbons (HCs), Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), and natural refrigerants like CO2, ammonia, and hydrocarbons such as propane and isobutane. By embracing these low-GWP refrigerants, LG is championing a sustainable future, offering HVAC solutions that emphasize both sustainability and efficiency.

LG’s Air Solution Business Unit, established since 1968, continues to lead the HVAC industry, providing efficient and reliable energy solutions for both commercial and residential sectors. As the industry shifts towards low-GWP refrigerants and conforms to regional regulations, LG remains committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and efficient HVAC solutions for future generations.

0
Business Energy
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

QBE Group to Pay £386k in Interest for Delayed Covid Insurance Payouts

By BNN Correspondents

SuperDuperDB: Streamlining Corporate Operations with Generative AI in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Global Biosurfactants Market Set for Robust Growth, Poised to Reach USD 1697.6 Million by 2029

By BNN Correspondents

Embassy REIT Secures Approval for Debt Raising of Rs 2,000 Crore

By BNN Correspondents

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in D ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in D ...
heart comment 0
The Wine Group and Southern Glazer’s Expand National Distribution Agreement

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Wine Group and Southern Glazer's Expand National Distribution Agreement
U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and AI

By Ayesha Mumtaz

U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and AI
Special Opportunities Fund Announces 2024 Managed Distribution Plan

By Momen Zellmi

Special Opportunities Fund Announces 2024 Managed Distribution Plan
BPTP Acquires Large Land Parcel in Gurgaon, Bolsters Portfolio

By Dil Bar Irshad

BPTP Acquires Large Land Parcel in Gurgaon, Bolsters Portfolio
Latest Headlines
World News
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
16 seconds
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
34 seconds
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
2 mins
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
2 mins
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
2 mins
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
4 mins
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
4 mins
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
4 mins
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
4 mins
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
9 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
18 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
19 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
28 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
31 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
51 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
2 hours
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app