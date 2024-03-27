Lexie Alford Circumnavigates Globe in Electric Ford Explorer, Sets EV Record

Adventurer Lexie Alford has achieved a monumental feat by becoming the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an electric vehicle (EV), specifically using the new Ford Explorer EV.

Her journey, which spanned six months, crossed six continents, and covered over 30,000km, concluded in Nice, France, where she was greeted by Ford CEO Jim Farley and a fleet of Ford vehicles.

Unprecedented Journey

Alford's expedition posed unique challenges, including navigating through power outages in Africa, sparse charging infrastructure in the Atacama Desert, and treacherous road conditions across various terrains. Despite these obstacles, the journey showcased the capability and resilience of the Ford Explorer EV under extreme conditions.

Martin Sander, GM of Ford Model e Europe, praised the journey as the ultimate test drive, highlighting the vehicle's adaptability to diverse weather and road situations, as well as various charging scenarios.

The Ford Explorer EV, now available for order, was rigorously tested throughout Alford's journey. This model, Ford’s first passenger EV developed and built in Europe, promises up to 602km driving range on a single charge. It offers configurations including a single-motor rear-wheel drive or a dual motor all-wheel drive, both equipped with an extended-range lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery.

The AWD model, boasting 250kW of power, impressively accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.3 seconds. Its fast-charging capability allows for a 10%-80% charge in approximately 26 minutes using a 185kW DC charger.

Implications for the Future of EVs

Lexie Alford’s record-setting journey is not just a personal achievement but a significant milestone for the electric vehicle industry. It demonstrates the feasibility of long-distance travel in EVs, addressing common concerns about range and charging infrastructure. This expedition could potentially influence public perception and accelerate the adoption of EVs globally.

Moreover, it highlights the importance of developing robust EV infrastructure, as outlined in industry insights, to support the growing EV market and the transition towards sustainable transportation solutions.