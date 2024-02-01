Lewiston's Sip. Shop. Eat! Event Shifts to February with a New Scavenger Hunt

The annual Sip. Shop. Eat! event in Lewiston, traditionally held in March, has shifted to February this year, sparking a beacon of hope for local retailers grappling with the usually sluggish sales period following the holiday rush. The event, scheduled this Saturday from noon to 4 pm, introduces a fresh twist with a Valentine's Day-themed scavenger hunt intended to stimulate business and customer engagement.

A New Spin on an Old Tradition

The change was initiated by Kathy Pignatora of Inspirations on Canvas, who envisaged the event as a catalyst to invigorate the local economy during a typically slow period. The newly introduced scavenger hunt encourages participants to locate specific items across the various businesses involved in the event.

Winning Potential with Every Ballot

Entrants who successfully find and submit their ballots stand a chance to win one of ten gift baskets, each packed with $100 worth of gift cards from the participating businesses. Winning ballots are scheduled to be drawn on the day of the event, amplifying the anticipation and excitement among participants.

The Balloon Guide

The event is easily identifiable, with pink balloons marking businesses with hidden items and blue balloons highlighting restaurants where completed ballots can be submitted. This visual guide serves to streamline the process and enhance the overall experience for participants.

Jennifer Pauly, President of the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce, acknowledges the Sip. Shop. Eat! event as a crucial sales driver during an otherwise dormant retail season, underlining its significance in the local business landscape.