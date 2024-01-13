en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Leveraging Contact Centers for Improved Customer Experience: A Growth Strategy for Businesses

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Leveraging Contact Centers for Improved Customer Experience: A Growth Strategy for Businesses

In the modern business landscape, the pivotal role of customer relationships for sustainable growth cannot be overstated. The cost of acquiring new customers significantly surpasses that of retaining existing ones, emphasizing the need for high-quality customer service. This service, primarily driven by dedicated contact centers, is crucial for encouraging repeat purchases, enhancing customer loyalty, and subsequently, bolstering business growth.

Understanding Customer Experience

Customer experience is a comprehensive measure of a consumer’s perception of a brand, molded by every interaction with the business. As such, positive customer experiences can fortify customer relationships, escalate loyalty, amplify retention rates, augment sales opportunities, and truncate sales cycles.

The Power of Dedicated Contact Centers

Contact centers serve as communication hubs managing customer interactions across multiple channels. They offer a myriad of benefits such as customization, reinforcing brand identity, efficient handling during peak periods, and cost-effectiveness. However, these centers need to be complemented with internal practices that align with the brand’s culture and values, ensure agents possess customer-centric traits, provide comprehensive training, and strategically outsource to partners who share the brand’s customer service objectives.

Key Practices for Businesses

To maintain consistent customer engagement and deliver an effective customer experience reflective of the brand’s identity, businesses must adopt certain practices. These include hiring agents who embrace the brand’s culture, extensive training for new hires, continuous and role-specific training, and maintaining clear communication with outsourcing partners.

Moreover, effective contact center reporting is instrumental in gauging customer service performance and pinpointing areas for improvement. It enables the analysis of data from various channels, such as phone calls, emails, and social media, to measure the customer experience. Sophisticated tools like call center dialers streamline both outbound and inbound call processes, maximizing the time allocated to direct customer interactions.

Undeniably, the adoption of dedicated contact centers, complemented with strategic internal practices, can significantly enhance a business’s growth potential by improving the customer experience and fostering customer loyalty.

0
Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Marqeta to Discuss 2023 Financial Performance in Upcoming Webcast
Modern card issuing platform leader, Marqeta, Inc., has announced a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. This anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET. The company’s CEO, Simon Khalaf, alongside CFO, Mike Milotich,
Marqeta to Discuss 2023 Financial Performance in Upcoming Webcast
Molloy's Fish Killybegs: A Relocation that Resonates Tradition and Adaptability
2 mins ago
Molloy's Fish Killybegs: A Relocation that Resonates Tradition and Adaptability
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
2 mins ago
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Soma Gold Corp. Ascends to OTCQX Best Market, Amplifying Investor Confidence
34 seconds ago
Soma Gold Corp. Ascends to OTCQX Best Market, Amplifying Investor Confidence
Noah's Ark Restaurant Survives Five-Year Family Legal Dispute: The Legacy Continues
1 min ago
Noah's Ark Restaurant Survives Five-Year Family Legal Dispute: The Legacy Continues
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment
1 min ago
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
12 seconds
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
34 seconds
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
39 seconds
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
54 seconds
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
58 seconds
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
1 min
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
2 mins
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
2 mins
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
2 mins
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
55 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app