Letterkenny Chamber: 60 Years of Fostering Business Development in Donegal

In a recent episode of ‘Business Matters,’ Chris Ashmore engaged in an enlightening conversation with Toni Forrester, CEO of Letterkenny Chamber. As the Chamber approaches its 60th anniversary in 2024, the organization has been a cornerstone in promoting business development throughout Letterkenny and the wider Donegal area. With an impressive membership of over 300 members, the Chamber’s influence stretches beyond Letterkenny, reaching into other parts of the county.

Reflecting on Accomplishments and Looking Forward

During the interview, Forrester looked back at the accomplishments and challenges of 2023 with an air of pride and determination. She expressed an optimistic outlook for Letterkenny, Donegal’s largest town, in the upcoming year. The role of the Chamber in creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive was a central theme of the conversation. Its continued significance in shaping the region’s economic landscape was undeniably clear.

Donegal Township Receives Significant Grant

Donegal Township in Westmoreland County recently received a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). The funds, sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), are earmarked for the state’s H2O Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects Program. The grant will help build a sewage treatment plant, contributing to commercial and residential development in the area.

A Landmark Year for Western Development Commission

The Western Development Commission (WDC) reported a landmark year in 2023, with significant contributions to economic and social development across multiple counties. The WDC secured a direct regional investment of €11.62 million over the next three years from EU sources. The Commission also spearheaded initiatives promoting living, working, and relocating to the West of Ireland, further enhancing the economic climate.