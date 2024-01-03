en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Letterkenny Chamber: 60 Years of Fostering Business Development in Donegal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Letterkenny Chamber: 60 Years of Fostering Business Development in Donegal

In a recent episode of ‘Business Matters,’ Chris Ashmore engaged in an enlightening conversation with Toni Forrester, CEO of Letterkenny Chamber. As the Chamber approaches its 60th anniversary in 2024, the organization has been a cornerstone in promoting business development throughout Letterkenny and the wider Donegal area. With an impressive membership of over 300 members, the Chamber’s influence stretches beyond Letterkenny, reaching into other parts of the county.

Reflecting on Accomplishments and Looking Forward

During the interview, Forrester looked back at the accomplishments and challenges of 2023 with an air of pride and determination. She expressed an optimistic outlook for Letterkenny, Donegal’s largest town, in the upcoming year. The role of the Chamber in creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive was a central theme of the conversation. Its continued significance in shaping the region’s economic landscape was undeniably clear.

Donegal Township Receives Significant Grant

Donegal Township in Westmoreland County recently received a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). The funds, sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), are earmarked for the state’s H2O Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects Program. The grant will help build a sewage treatment plant, contributing to commercial and residential development in the area.

A Landmark Year for Western Development Commission

The Western Development Commission (WDC) reported a landmark year in 2023, with significant contributions to economic and social development across multiple counties. The WDC secured a direct regional investment of €11.62 million over the next three years from EU sources. The Commission also spearheaded initiatives promoting living, working, and relocating to the West of Ireland, further enhancing the economic climate.

0
Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Analyzing Share Price Volatility of John Bean Technologies Corporation

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Agrify Corporation's Q3 2023 Financial Results Indicate Positive Shift Towards Stability

By Geeta Pillai

Dubai's Economy Soars High, Fueled by Real Estate and Tourism Sectors

By Ebenezer Mensah

PFC and Gujarat Government Ink MoU for Rs 25,000 Crore Power Project

By Rafia Tasleem

Dubai's Economy Flourishes as Real Estate and Tourism Sectors Surge ...
@Business · 1 min
Dubai's Economy Flourishes as Real Estate and Tourism Sectors Surge ...
heart comment 0
Agrify Corporation’s Strategic Measures Cut Net Loss, But Revenue Concerns Linger

By Israel Ojoko

Agrify Corporation's Strategic Measures Cut Net Loss, But Revenue Concerns Linger
CannaGrow Holdings Leaps into Live Events Industry with Xtreme Fighting Championships Deal

By Salman Khan

CannaGrow Holdings Leaps into Live Events Industry with Xtreme Fighting Championships Deal
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. Ramps Up Mining Operations with a 14% Boost in Hash Rate

By Salman Khan

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. Ramps Up Mining Operations with a 14% Boost in Hash Rate
Chemours Company Shines as a Top Workplace in Global Chemistry Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Chemours Company Shines as a Top Workplace in Global Chemistry Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
15 seconds
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
Crysencio Summerville: The Rising Star of Leeds United Drawing Premier League Attention
15 seconds
Crysencio Summerville: The Rising Star of Leeds United Drawing Premier League Attention
Elmlea Unveiled: Not Cream but a Cream Alternative, TikTok User Reveals
54 seconds
Elmlea Unveiled: Not Cream but a Cream Alternative, TikTok User Reveals
ReCode Therapeutics Tests Innovative mRNA Therapy for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
1 min
ReCode Therapeutics Tests Innovative mRNA Therapy for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
Arch Biopartners Kickstarts Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide: A Potential Gamechanger in Cardiac Surgery
1 min
Arch Biopartners Kickstarts Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide: A Potential Gamechanger in Cardiac Surgery
NuView Life Sciences Bolsters Board, Eyes Revolutionary Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
1 min
NuView Life Sciences Bolsters Board, Eyes Revolutionary Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
CannaGrow Holdings Leaps into Live Events Industry with Xtreme Fighting Championships Deal
1 min
CannaGrow Holdings Leaps into Live Events Industry with Xtreme Fighting Championships Deal
India's Unseen Heroes: How Women Sanitation Workers are Transforming the Sector
2 mins
India's Unseen Heroes: How Women Sanitation Workers are Transforming the Sector
Kees Vos and SEG's Growing Influence at Manchester United: Cause for Concern?
2 mins
Kees Vos and SEG's Growing Influence at Manchester United: Cause for Concern?
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app