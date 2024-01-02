Leth Sails Towards Global Expansion with Inchcape Partnership

Leth, a company that has been a cornerstone of Egypt’s maritime industry for over a century, is extending its global reach. Currently overseeing more than 200 transits through the Suez Canal each month, the company has established operations in Malta, Turkey, Panama, Gibraltar, Spain, Singapore, and Denmark. The CEO, Otto Jervell, will continue to steer the ship, retaining his shareholder status while ensuring that Leth remains an autonomous entity even in the face of new investments.

Strategic Partnership with Inchcape Shipping Services

In a recent development, Leth has forged a partnership with Inchcape Shipping Services, a global leader in maritime services. Inchcape sees significant value in Leth’s brand, its specialized transit solutions, and the solid relationships it has nurtured with its customers over the years. This collaboration is designed to enable Leth to utilize Inchcape’s expansive global infrastructure and advanced digital capabilities, thereby helping Leth to realize its ambitious expansion goals.

Expansion Plans for 2024

Leth’s aspirations for 2024 include penetrating new markets, specifically the United States, Greece, and Asia. As part of its strategic roadmap, the company will leverage its partnership with Inchcape to establish a footprint in these regions. The partnership is expected to result in enhanced service offerings that will further solidify Leth’s position as a leading global transit agent.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Aside from aiding Leth’s expansion, the partnership with Inchcape is also set to expedite the company’s digital transformation efforts. By leveraging Inchcape’s digital prowess, Leth aims to enhance its operations and service delivery, providing an even more seamless experience for its customers. By staying true to its roots while embracing the future, Leth continues to chart a course for success in the global maritime industry.