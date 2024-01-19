LEOS Developments Announces Transemirates as Main Contractor for Weybridge Gardens in Dubailand

British-born international property developer, LEOS Developments, has named Transemirates as the official main contractor for their upcoming project, Weybridge Gardens, located in the heart of Dubailand. The value of this partnership agreement is estimated to be over 80 million AED.

Advertisment

Weybridge Gardens: A New Standard in Residential Living

Weybridge Gardens, a mid-rise residential community, is set to feature 187 modern apartments. The project aims to redefine residential benchmarks in Dubailand with its high standards in design, quality interiors, and world-class amenities.

A Partnership Built on Quality and Excellence

Advertisment

Mark Gaskin, the Chief Operating Officer of LEOS Developments, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Transemirates, emphasizing the anticipated high-quality outcome of the project. Mohammed Al Zarooni, representing the Al Zarooni Group of Companies, also underscored a strong commitment to the project's success.

Luxury Apartments with a British Touch

The apartments at Weybridge Gardens have been designed by British architects and interior designers. They offer a range of sizes, from 484 sq.ft. studios to 1,141 sq.ft. one-bedroom apartments. The community will provide an array of amenities such as a rooftop terrace, swimming pool with cabanas, landscaped areas, BBQ and pizza bar, outdoor cinema, urban farm, Zen Japanese garden, gymnasium, dance and boxing academies, co-working space, café, and an AI supermarket.

The project aims to enrich the lives of its residents by providing them with unparalleled luxury and convenience. The target completion date for Weybridge Gardens is set for the first half of 2025.