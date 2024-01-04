en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

LensCrafters’ $39 Million Settlement: Claims Open for Consumers

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
LensCrafters’ $39 Million Settlement: Claims Open for Consumers

LensCrafters, one of the leading eyewear retailers, finds itself at the center of a $39 million class action settlement following allegations that it made false or misleading statements pertaining to its Accufit digital system. Despite vehemently denying these allegations, LensCrafters has agreed to the settlement to steer clear of further legal complications and expenses. Customers who bought prescription eyeglasses from LensCrafters between 2013 and 2023 are being urged to file a claim by January 29, as they could be eligible to receive up to $50 for each pair of glasses purchased during this period.

LensCrafters’ Settlement: A Closer Look

Initially, there was a wave of skepticism among consumers when they received emails notifying them about LensCrafters’ class action settlement. Concerns were raised about the legitimacy of these emails, with some recipients fearing they might be scams. However, the 8 On Your Side team, a consumer advocacy group that regularly addresses consumer worries, has stepped in to quell these doubts.

Following their investigation, the team confirmed that the emails were indeed legitimate and not part of a phishing attempt. They’ve advised the public that while it’s always wise to be cautious about such emails, in this case, the class action settlement is genuine. This assurance has helped to allay fears and put consumers at ease about participating in the settlement process.

Claiming the Settlement: The Process

Consumers who are eligible for the settlement are required to submit a claim by January 29. Detailed information about the settlement and the process for filing a claim can be found on the website mentioned in the email. By following the prescribed steps, consumers have the chance to receive up to $50 for every pair of prescription glasses bought from LensCrafters during the ten-year period.

As the deadline approaches, eligible consumers are being encouraged to act swiftly to ensure they don’t miss out on their share of the $39 million settlement. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of consumer rights and the power of collective legal action to hold companies accountable.

0
Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
Zimbabwe's IPPs Underutilizing Solar Energy Potential, Says Zera
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has voiced concerns regarding the limited influence independent power producers (IPPs) are having on Zimbabwe’s national power grid. Despite boasting over 100 IPPs with a combined capacity of 8,000 megawatts (MW), their contribution remains below 2%. This challenge was underscored by Zera’s board chairman, David Madzikanda, at a recent
Zimbabwe's IPPs Underutilizing Solar Energy Potential, Says Zera
Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis
4 mins ago
Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis
Val DePaolo Home Furnishings: A Century-Old Legacy Comes to an End
4 mins ago
Val DePaolo Home Furnishings: A Century-Old Legacy Comes to an End
Connecticut Gears Up for Weekend Snowstorm Amid Staff Shortages
2 mins ago
Connecticut Gears Up for Weekend Snowstorm Amid Staff Shortages
GE Appliances Introduces Indoor Smoker; Aqua Security Raises $60M; Roku Reveals Pro Series TVs
3 mins ago
GE Appliances Introduces Indoor Smoker; Aqua Security Raises $60M; Roku Reveals Pro Series TVs
Corteva Inc Observes a Slight Surge in Stock Price Amidst Fluctuating Financial Performance
3 mins ago
Corteva Inc Observes a Slight Surge in Stock Price Amidst Fluctuating Financial Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
58 seconds
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
1 min
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
1 min
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
1 min
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
1 min
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
1 min
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
1 min
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
2 mins
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
2 mins
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app