Business

Lenovo's Study Highlights the Evolving Role of CIOs in Business Technology

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Lenovo’s Study Highlights the Evolving Role of CIOs in Business Technology

Chief Information Officers (CIOs) are experiencing a significant shift in their roles within the evolving landscape of business technology. The recent Global Study of CIOs, conducted by Lenovo, reveals an increased sense of responsibility and challenge for IT leaders. A whopping 84% of CIOs believe they contribute significantly to their company’s success, even more so than other C-suite executives. This evolution in their role is mirrored by 90% of the participants who think they are shouldering more responsibility than ever before.

Expanding Roles of CIOs

According to Mohammed Hilili, General Manager at Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group for the Gulf region, CIOs are now making key decisions on diverse issues. These range from business reporting and data analytics to diversity and inclusion. This expansion of roles underscores the significance of technology, especially AI and ‘as-a-service’ models, in simplifying the complexities of the modern workplace, optimizing remote workforce management, and enhancing business strategy and innovation.

Challenges and Concerns

Despite the amplified importance of their role, CIOs face certain challenges. One such obstacle is the potential decrease in innovation investment, with 83% of CIOs expressing concerns about insufficient budgets to meet their objectives. Furthermore, the urgency of engaging with AI technology is felt by 43% of CIOs under pressure to deliver business results. The study highlights edge computing as a crucial technology to harness AI effectively.

Addressing Sustainability Issues

Another key focus for IT leaders is sustainability, with the environmental impact of data centers and e-waste emerging as significant concerns. To address these sustainability challenges, technologies like liquid cooling and asset recovery services are suggested, along with ‘device as a service’ models. Lenovo emphasizes the necessity of supporting CIOs with the right technologies to empower them to innovate and drive business success in a more responsible and competitive manner.

Business Sustainability
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

