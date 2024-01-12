en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Leisure and Hospitality Sector Experiences Shift in D&O Insurance Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:41 am EST
Leisure and Hospitality Sector Experiences Shift in D&O Insurance Market

As fluctuations in the Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance market continue to reshape the terrain, the Leisure and Hospitality sector finds itself in the midst of significant changes. The sector has weathered the storm of a capacity crisis between 2019 and 2020, which saw a sharp increase in premium prices. However, the recent introduction of new insurers and a revitalized willingness among existing insurers to embrace risks has sparked a promising shift.

Market Dynamics and New Trends

This competitive dynamic has resulted in a decrease in premium costs. Although the rates for the Leisure and Hospitality sector have been generally higher, a downturn in premiums was noted in the latter half of 2022. This trend is reflected in data from Willis Towers Watson (WTW) FINEX FINMAR client placements, spanning April 2020 to March 2023, which provide a clear picture of these adjustments in the D&O liability insurance rates.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the rigid D&O market have significantly influenced insurers’ risk perceptions. Even though rates remain above the average D&O rates, the trend has swerved towards lower rates. Client renewal data reveal varying trends in both primary and excess layer renewals.

Decline in D&O Claims Notifications

D&O claims notifications have been on a downward trajectory since peaking in 2018. The most common type of loss reported by clients within the Leisure and Hospitality sector is improper business practices. While health and safety losses are less common, they account for the highest costs, primarily related to customer and public injuries.

Findings from the 2022/2023 Directors & Officers Liability Insurance Survey

The 2022/2023 Directors & Officers Liability Insurance Survey reveals that regulatory risk and health and safety risk are among the top concerns for directors and officers. The survey’s findings underscore the need for a balanced approach to risk assessment and management in the sector.

In related news, EMPLOYERS(NYSE: EIG), a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has been chosen as the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association’s (GHLA’s) preferred workers’ compensation provider. This partnership presents GHLA members with unique opportunities for savings on their workers’ compensation policies, coupled with access to additional savings, industry advocacy, flexible payment plans, and low minimum premiums. EMPLOYERS is also actively contributing to scholarships, education, and support efforts aimed at strengthening the hospitality industry.

Overall, the expectation is that the Leisure and Hospitality sector will continue to witness rate reductions, aligning with the broader D&O market trend of increased competition and lower rates. These shifts in the market dynamics bode well for the sector, marking a new chapter in its evolution.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 seconds ago
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
Molson Coors Beverage Company, a brewing titan with over two centuries under its belt, renowned for crafting beloved beer brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Blue Moon Belgian White, is set to host a webcast of its 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. The announcement comes as part of the
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
Nikhil Rao Steps in as New Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India
2 mins ago
Nikhil Rao Steps in as New Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India
High Interest Rates: A Roadblock to Global Energy Transition
3 mins ago
High Interest Rates: A Roadblock to Global Energy Transition
Carter's, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: Brian Lynch to Retire, Krugman and Westenberger to Assume Expanded Roles
37 seconds ago
Carter's, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: Brian Lynch to Retire, Krugman and Westenberger to Assume Expanded Roles
Ardnahoe Distillery Faces Economic Challenges: Jobs At Risk Amidst Closure of Cafe
2 mins ago
Ardnahoe Distillery Faces Economic Challenges: Jobs At Risk Amidst Closure of Cafe
High Tide Inc. Set to Unveil Q4 and Year-End Financial Results in Upcoming Webcast
2 mins ago
High Tide Inc. Set to Unveil Q4 and Year-End Financial Results in Upcoming Webcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Super PAC's $200M Strategy to Win Women Swing Voters
32 seconds
Democratic Super PAC's $200M Strategy to Win Women Swing Voters
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: A Silent Struggle in Women's Health
2 mins
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: A Silent Struggle in Women's Health
Thrilling High School Basketball Games Unfold Across Divisions
2 mins
Thrilling High School Basketball Games Unfold Across Divisions
Loophole in New Jersey's Elections Transparency Act Enables Independent Groups to Conceal Funding
3 mins
Loophole in New Jersey's Elections Transparency Act Enables Independent Groups to Conceal Funding
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF
5 mins
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF
The Fourteenth Amendment Controversy: Donald Trump's Presidential Eligibility Under Scrutiny
5 mins
The Fourteenth Amendment Controversy: Donald Trump's Presidential Eligibility Under Scrutiny
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
5 mins
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
8 mins
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
47 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app