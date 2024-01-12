Leisure and Hospitality Sector Experiences Shift in D&O Insurance Market

As fluctuations in the Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance market continue to reshape the terrain, the Leisure and Hospitality sector finds itself in the midst of significant changes. The sector has weathered the storm of a capacity crisis between 2019 and 2020, which saw a sharp increase in premium prices. However, the recent introduction of new insurers and a revitalized willingness among existing insurers to embrace risks has sparked a promising shift.

Market Dynamics and New Trends

This competitive dynamic has resulted in a decrease in premium costs. Although the rates for the Leisure and Hospitality sector have been generally higher, a downturn in premiums was noted in the latter half of 2022. This trend is reflected in data from Willis Towers Watson (WTW) FINEX FINMAR client placements, spanning April 2020 to March 2023, which provide a clear picture of these adjustments in the D&O liability insurance rates.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the rigid D&O market have significantly influenced insurers’ risk perceptions. Even though rates remain above the average D&O rates, the trend has swerved towards lower rates. Client renewal data reveal varying trends in both primary and excess layer renewals.

Decline in D&O Claims Notifications

D&O claims notifications have been on a downward trajectory since peaking in 2018. The most common type of loss reported by clients within the Leisure and Hospitality sector is improper business practices. While health and safety losses are less common, they account for the highest costs, primarily related to customer and public injuries.

Findings from the 2022/2023 Directors & Officers Liability Insurance Survey

The 2022/2023 Directors & Officers Liability Insurance Survey reveals that regulatory risk and health and safety risk are among the top concerns for directors and officers. The survey’s findings underscore the need for a balanced approach to risk assessment and management in the sector.

In related news, EMPLOYERS(NYSE: EIG), a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has been chosen as the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association’s (GHLA’s) preferred workers’ compensation provider. This partnership presents GHLA members with unique opportunities for savings on their workers’ compensation policies, coupled with access to additional savings, industry advocacy, flexible payment plans, and low minimum premiums. EMPLOYERS is also actively contributing to scholarships, education, and support efforts aimed at strengthening the hospitality industry.

Overall, the expectation is that the Leisure and Hospitality sector will continue to witness rate reductions, aligning with the broader D&O market trend of increased competition and lower rates. These shifts in the market dynamics bode well for the sector, marking a new chapter in its evolution.