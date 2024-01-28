Lehigh Valley's Keystone Homebrew Supply Relocates and Changes Leadership

For the zealous craft beer enthusiasts of Lehigh Valley, Keystone Homebrew Supply has been more than just a store—it's been the backbone of a community that takes pride in brewing their own beer. This passion, often nurtured in garages and basements, has given birth to numerous local breweries, carving a distinct identity for the region in the craft beer landscape.

A Change of Address

The store, which had been firmly rooted in Bethlehem, recently shifted to a new venue, now standing at 3361 Bethlehem Pike in Souderton, Montgomery County. The relocation, however, is more of a short hop rather than a long leap, with the new location barely a stone's throw away from the former one, ensuring the store's accessibility to its loyal clientele remains undisturbed.

Steering the Ship: New Leadership

Change is afoot not only in terms of geography but also at the helm of the business. Two employees, who have long been a part of the store and its mission, have taken the reins as co-owners, infusing new energy into the operation. Their ascension to leadership signifies continuity and a deep understanding of the store's ethos, promising a seamless transition.

Unwavering Commitment

Despite the waves of change, Keystone Homebrew Supply's commitment to its mission of nurturing the home-brewing community remains steadfast. The store continues to provide a platform for brewing enthusiasts to learn, exchange ideas, and refine their craft through events and educational classes. These offerings cater to a wide spectrum of brewers, from seasoned veterans to budding newcomers keen on dipping their toes into the art of brewing.

Keystone Homebrew Supply's activities and offerings are accessible through its website, keystonehomebrew.com, and its social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, ensuring the store remains a lighthouse for the region's home-brewing community, undeterred by the winds of change.