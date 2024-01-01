LEGO Rings in 2024 with a Massive Launch of Over 120 New Sets

2024 has started on a high note for LEGO enthusiasts as the renowned Danish toy production company launched a whopping 120 new sets on January 1st. The launch spans across numerous themes, making it one of the broadest LEGO releases to date. The themes include Star Wars, Marvel, Technic, City, Ninjago, and LEGO Ideas, among others.

Stellar Introductions in Star Wars and Marvel

Star Wars aficionados will be delighted to see the inclusion of the Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack, priced at $29.99. Additionally, the Crimson Firehawk ship from the Young Jedi Adventures series brings a fresh edge to the Star Wars LEGO universe. On the Marvel front, the launch is even more extensive, featuring sets like Spider-Man vs Sandman Final Battle, X-Men X-Jet, and Spider-Man’s Mask. There are also more affordable options like Mech Armor builds and child-friendly models, ensuring every Marvel fan has something to look forward to.

LEGO Ideas and Technic: Bringing Innovation to The Forefront

LEGO Ideas starts 2024 with a bang, introducing the nearly life-sized Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera set, priced at $79.99. This innovative set is bound to captivate LEGO photographers and enthusiasts alike. For Technic fans, the new lineup promises a thrilling experience with the inclusion of work vehicles and supercars.

Exploration and Aesthetics with City and LEGO Art

The City theme takes a leap into the future, revolving around space exploration. It introduces sets based on NASA’s future space travel concepts, alongside more traditional city-based sets like vehicles and fire rescue playsets. Meanwhile, LEGO Art brings the beauty of nature to the forefront with the launch of the Fauna Collection, starting with the Macaw Parrots set priced at $59.99.

Expanding Collections and Affordable Options

The Collectible Minifigures Series 25 adds 12 new figures to the mix, available in blind boxes or a 6-pack with unique figures. The Botanical collection also grows with the introduction of the Bouquet of Roses set, showcasing twelve roses at various stages of bloom. With a wide range of pricing across different sets, LEGO ensures there are options for every budget.

Overall, LEGO’s substantial release on the first day of the year continues its tradition of bringing joy and creativity to children and adults alike. The sets are available for purchase as of midnight on January 1, 2024.