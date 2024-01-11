Lego Group’s Leadership Transition: Claus Kristensen to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

In a significant leadership transition, the Danish toy giant, The Lego Group, has announced the stepping down of their Asia Pacific President, Eric Maugein. Having spent nearly two decades with the company, Maugein will shift his role to that of a senior consultant, continuing to advise the company’s Asia Pacific projects.

Claus Kristensen Takes the Helm

Taking over the reins from Maugein is Claus Kristensen, the newly appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) for the Asia Pacific. Kristensen, who has been with the Lego Group for 11 years and previously served as the Vice President for marketing and e-commerce in the Asia Pacific region, will now take charge of managing regional operations. His responsibilities also encompass the initiation of two new business units designed to drive growth in strategic areas.

Targeting Growth in Strategic Markets

The new business units – India & Emerging Asia (IEA) and Singapore, Malaysia & Travel Retail (SMTR) – will be Kristensen’s primary focus, as they align with the company’s growth priorities in the evolving Asia Pacific landscape. Kristensen will be reporting directly to Colette Burke, the Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Commercial Officer.

Commitment to Enhancing Business Performance

In his statement, Kristensen expressed immense pride in continuing the legacy of success at Lego. He reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing business performance and promoting the value of creative play across the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, Uma Ramana has been promoted to head the marketing for APAC, further strengthening Lego’s regional leadership team.

The Lego Group reported a modest revenue increase for the first half of 2023, achieving DKK 27.4 billion, marking a 1% growth from the same period in the previous year. The company’s leadership transition comes as part of its ongoing strategy to accelerate growth in high-growth markets and adapt to the evolving landscape of the Asia Pacific region.