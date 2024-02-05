Lego Empowers Fans with New Preorder Initiative for Fan-Designed Sets

Lego is set to redefine fan engagement in the world of toys with a groundbreaking initiative—the Lego BrickLink Designer Program Series 1. This revolutionary program allows fans to preorder limited-edition Lego sets that have been entirely designed by fellow enthusiasts. This marks a significant shift in Lego's approach, as traditionally, fan-designed sets were either adapted by the Lego Group or picked through crowdfunding from previous Lego Ideas submissions.

Making History with Direct Fan Production

In an industry-first move, Lego is opening preorders for five fan-designed sets on February 7th, 2024. These sets, including the Mountain Fortress, Snack Shack, and the Parisian Street, are part of the inaugural BrickLink Designer Program. Unlike previous fan-designed sets, these new ones are not just ideas—they will be directly produced by Lego.

Laying the Groundwork for Greater Community Engagement

This novel approach by Lego not only amplifies the company's commitment to community engagement but also empowers their global fanbase. By offering a platform for fan designers to bring their creative concepts to life—and into the hands of other Lego enthusiasts—Lego sets a precedent in demonstrating how a company can collaborate with its consumer base in product development.

Royalties and Production Plans

The company has plans to produce up to 30,000 copies of each set. In a move that further empowers fan designers, Lego will be awarding them with royalties that could round up to half a million dollars from sales. This incentive not only rewards the creative minds behind these designs but also encourages more Lego enthusiasts to participate in future iterations of the program.