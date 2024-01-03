en English
Business

Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures $100M Upfront Payment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures $100M Upfront Payment

Legend Biotech Corporation, a notable player in the global biotechnology landscape, has successfully finalized a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. This agreement is centered around Legend Biotech’s chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) cell therapies that focus on the Delta-like ligand protein 3 (DLL3), inclusive of the firm’s autologous CAR-T cell therapy candidate, LB2102, with clinical trial identifier NCT05680922.

A Pioneering Agreement

The groundbreaking licensing agreement sees Legend Biotech receiving an upfront cash payment of $100 million from Novartis. This deal stands as a testament to the innovative strides made by Legend Biotech in the realm of biotechnology and therapeutic development. The therapeutic candidates involved in the agreement form a crucial part of Legend Biotech’s mission to create and commercialize new treatments for life-threatening diseases.

Projecting Implications and Impact

Potential implications of this exclusive agreement are vast. It may trigger a reevaluation of Legend Biotech’s growth prospects, influence its future revenue streams, and provide the company with a competitive advantage within the aggressive CAR-T cell therapy market. The deal could also expedite market penetration and increase adoption rates for Legend Biotech’s therapies, contingent on successful clinical trials and regulatory approvals.

Fostering Innovations in Biotechnology

Legend Biotech Corporation has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to leveraging their expertise in biotechnology to develop novel therapeutics. The signed agreement with Novartis Pharma AG is a definitive milestone in their journey, setting a precedent for future collaborations and strategic partnerships in the field of biotechnology and therapeutic development. It also signifies a shared vision between the two industry giants to advance the scope of CAR-T cell therapies with a particular focus on DLL3.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

