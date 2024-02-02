Leather Luxury and Sustainability Take Center Stage at IILF 2024

The 37th India International Leather Fair (IILF) dazzled attendees with an array of leather products at The Leather Fashion Show 2024, held at the illustrious ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. The event saw 70 models and 10 showstoppers showcasing a plethora of leather items, representing 13 revered brands.

Leather Takes Centre Stage

From office and travel accessories to biker jackets, belts, wallets, shoes, boots, and bags, the show was a leather lover's paradise. Tata International led the charge in men's formal footwear, while other brands unveiled their latest leather designs, offering a fresh take on both form and function. Jude Felix, the renowned choreographer, orchestrated the show, marking a distinct shift in the industry's focus from casual to formal wear, a trend that had been prevalent during the pandemic.

Leather Industry's Future Prospects

Yavar Dhala, a prominent leather exporter, acknowledged the return to formal wear and forecasted the rise of Tamil Nadu as a significant footwear manufacturing hub. He projected a staggering $15 billion business in the next five to six years. This prediction comes despite a 13% drop in exports due to inflation and war. Nevertheless, the industry remains sanguine about a 20% surge in exports in the forthcoming year.

Sustainability in Vogue

The show also cast a spotlight on sustainability, with the Netherlands-based Solidaridad introducing bags crafted from industrial leather waste. This initiative underlined the growing importance of sustainable fashion in the industry. The event concluded on a high note at the Chennai Trade Center in Nandambakkam, drawing international buyers from high-profile brands such as Clarks and Marks & Spencer. The IILF 2024 turned out to be more than a fair; it was a testament to the resilience, adaptability, and innovation of the leather industry.