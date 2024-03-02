Leadership Transition at Aiken Chamber: Tunison Takes Helm from Retired Jameson

In a significant changing of the guard, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce witnessed the retirement of its long-serving President and CEO, J. David Jameson, and welcomed Jim Tunison as the new leader. Jameson, after dedicating 50 years to chamber and economic development, including 18 impactful years in Aiken, chose Leap Day for his retirement, symbolizing his commitment to squeezing the most out of his service. Tunison, stepping up from his role as director of membership services, is poised to build on Jameson's legacy, embracing his new position with enthusiasm and readiness.

A Legacy of Growth and Development

Jameson's tenure at the Aiken Chamber of Commerce is marked by notable achievements and contributions to the local business landscape. Under his leadership, Aiken saw the development of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative on USC Aiken's campus, the transformation of Aiken Mall into Aiken Towne Park, and the introduction of popular dining options like Olive Garden. His efforts earned the Aiken Chamber three five-star accreditations from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a testament to its excellence and Jameson's dedication to the community's economic prosperity.

Passing the Torch

In a ceremonial handover, Jameson and Tunison highlighted the chamber's tradition of passing a pair of big scissors, symbolizing the continuity of growth and the welcoming of new businesses to Aiken. This gesture underscores the chamber's role in fostering a vibrant business environment and its commitment to supporting the community's development. Tunison, with his background in both the chamber and sports management, is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Community Farewell and Future Outlook

The retirement event for Jameson was not just a farewell but a celebration of his contributions, attended by Aiken's leaders and community members. It was a testament to the significant impact he has had on the area's economic and social fabric. As Tunison steps into his role, the community looks forward with optimism to the continuation of this legacy of leadership and innovation. The transition at the Aiken Chamber of Commerce marks the beginning of a new chapter, with hopes high for the future of business in Aiken.