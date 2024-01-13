en English
Business

Leadership Shakeup at FAI and Coimisiún na Meán: What to Expect

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
Leadership Shakeup at FAI and Coimisiún na Meán: What to Expect

In a series of significant moves, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is experiencing a shake-up in its senior leadership. The key figure behind the association’s new brand identity, Ms. Cassidy, has announced her departure, 18 months into her tenure. The rebranding initiative, which included updated logos and a crest featuring a green shamrock for the national teams, was a strategic move to establish a separate identity for the FAI and underscore its role as the governing body for soccer in Ireland.

The Impetus Behind the Rebranding

Ms. Cassidy’s efforts aimed at presenting a more professional image for the FAI and improving stakeholder engagement. Her exit to join Aldi as a marketing director is reportedly independent of the controversy involving CEO Jonathan Hill. Hill recently admitted to improperly receiving €12,000 in payments, leading Sport Ireland to temporarily suspend public funds to the FAI. Despite Hill’s apology, the incident has put a strain on the association’s public image.

Ms. Cassidy’s Professional Background

Ms. Cassidy’s professional trajectory includes an honours degree in marketing from the Michael Smurfit Business School and an extensive background in the grocery retail sector. Prior to her role at the FAI, she held positions at major retailers such as Dunnes Stores and Tesco.

Changes at Coimisiún na Meán

In another significant development, Celene Craig, the Broadcasting Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, has announced she will not seek a full five-year term after her current term expires in March. Craig, who previously served as the CEO of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, has made notable contributions to legislative and policy developments in the media regulation sector in Ireland and Europe. The vacancy for the Broadcasting Commissioner position is set to be filled by summer, following a public recruitment process managed by the Public Appointments Service.

Business Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

