en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Leadership Reshuffle at Willmott Dixon: A New Era of Growth

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Leadership Reshuffle at Willmott Dixon: A New Era of Growth

In a significant reshuffling of its leadership structure, prominent construction company Willmott Dixon has announced consequential changes. The changes follow the retirement of Colin Enticknap, the firm’s executive chairman, at the culmination of 2023. Major shareholder Rick Willmott has taken up the mantle of executive chairman, stepping down from his position as chief executive. The chief executive post has now been filled by former chief financial officer Graham Dundas.

New Leadership, New Era

With the assumption of his new role, Dundas, known for his rise from a management trainee in 1998 to a member of the company’s board in 2018, is now poised to steer Willmott Dixon into a promising era of growth. His appointment echoes the company’s ethos of internal promotion and continuity, affirming the firm’s commitment to nurturing and rewarding in-house talent.

Expanded Board

The company’s main board has been bolstered with the introduction of two new members, Roger Forsdyke and Chris Tredget. Forsdyke and Tredget serve as the chief operating officers for Willmott Dixon Interiors and Fortem, respectively. The expanded board now includes John Waterman, Hugh Raven, Wendy McWilliams, Julia Barrett, Julia Hirigoyen, and Juliette Stacey, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive representation of the company’s various facets.

A Fond Farewell and a Warm Welcome

Rick Willmott expressed his deep gratitude towards Colin Enticknap for his substantial and lasting contributions to the company spanning nearly four decades. He also voiced his confidence in the new senior leadership’s ability to uphold and promote the company’s growth ambitions and core values. The transition underscores Willmott Dixon’s strategic approach to maintaining continuity while infusing fresh perspectives into its leadership, ensuring its sustained success in the competitive construction industry.

0
Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Perth Hospitality Sector Braces for Mergers and Acquisitions Amidst Strong Competition

By Geeta Pillai

Itochu Corporation: Balancing Capital Investments and Shareholder Returns

By BNN Correspondents

Zwipe AS Raises NOK 35M from Rights Issue; Issues Warrants Tradable on Major Exchanges

By Geeta Pillai

Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India's Esports Ecosystem

By Salman Khan

Heybike Unveils New E-Bike Model, the Hauler, at CES 2024: A Step Towa ...
@Business · 1 min
Heybike Unveils New E-Bike Model, the Hauler, at CES 2024: A Step Towa ...
heart comment 0
Fredrik Erlandsson Appointed to Lead Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB

By Waqas Arain

Fredrik Erlandsson Appointed to Lead Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB
Natural Gas Prices Show Promising Upward Trend as Market Looks to Recover from Bearish 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

Natural Gas Prices Show Promising Upward Trend as Market Looks to Recover from Bearish 2023
Norsk Hydro ASA Amplifies Share Ownership via Buyback Program

By Justice Nwafor

Norsk Hydro ASA Amplifies Share Ownership via Buyback Program
KP Energy Limited Secures Significant Order from ABREL EPC Limited

By Dil Bar Irshad

KP Energy Limited Secures Significant Order from ABREL EPC Limited
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
8 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
11 seconds
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
11 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
51 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
53 seconds
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
1 min
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
1 min
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
1 min
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
1 min
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app