Leadership Reshuffle at Willmott Dixon: A New Era of Growth

In a significant reshuffling of its leadership structure, prominent construction company Willmott Dixon has announced consequential changes. The changes follow the retirement of Colin Enticknap, the firm’s executive chairman, at the culmination of 2023. Major shareholder Rick Willmott has taken up the mantle of executive chairman, stepping down from his position as chief executive. The chief executive post has now been filled by former chief financial officer Graham Dundas.

New Leadership, New Era

With the assumption of his new role, Dundas, known for his rise from a management trainee in 1998 to a member of the company’s board in 2018, is now poised to steer Willmott Dixon into a promising era of growth. His appointment echoes the company’s ethos of internal promotion and continuity, affirming the firm’s commitment to nurturing and rewarding in-house talent.

Expanded Board

The company’s main board has been bolstered with the introduction of two new members, Roger Forsdyke and Chris Tredget. Forsdyke and Tredget serve as the chief operating officers for Willmott Dixon Interiors and Fortem, respectively. The expanded board now includes John Waterman, Hugh Raven, Wendy McWilliams, Julia Barrett, Julia Hirigoyen, and Juliette Stacey, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive representation of the company’s various facets.

A Fond Farewell and a Warm Welcome

Rick Willmott expressed his deep gratitude towards Colin Enticknap for his substantial and lasting contributions to the company spanning nearly four decades. He also voiced his confidence in the new senior leadership’s ability to uphold and promote the company’s growth ambitions and core values. The transition underscores Willmott Dixon’s strategic approach to maintaining continuity while infusing fresh perspectives into its leadership, ensuring its sustained success in the competitive construction industry.