Leadership Reshuffle at Supermassive Games: Co-founders Depart, New CEO Steps In

Supermassive Games, the acclaimed game studio behind hits like Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology, is undergoing significant leadership changes. The co-founders, Pete and Joe Samuels, have announced their departure from the company. Pete Samuels, who has been serving as the CEO, is stepping down due to health concerns. His successor is Robert Henrysson, the previous CEO of Avalanche Studios and a partner at Nordisk Games, the company that acquired Supermassive Games in 2022.

Robert Henrysson to Take the Helm

Henrysson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to his new role. He expressed his enthusiasm for leading the BAFTA-winning studio and pledged to work closely with the team to continue advancing Supermassive's position as a top-tier game developer. The gaming community anticipates that this transition will bring a fresh perspective and new growth opportunities to the studio.

Pete Samuels Bids Farewell

In a heartfelt statement on LinkedIn, Pete Samuels expressed his pride in the company he helped build from the ground up. He also voiced his confidence in the new leadership, signifying his belief that the studio will continue to achieve success under Henrysson's stewardship.

Supermassive Games' Upcoming Projects

Despite these changes, Supermassive Games remains firmly focused on its upcoming projects. The studio is currently developing the third installment of Little Nightmares, slated for release later this year. It's also working on The Casting of Frank Stone, a horror adventure set in the Dead by Daylight universe. Another anticipated title is The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020, which marks the beginning of the anthology series' second season. However, the release date for this title has not yet been disclosed.