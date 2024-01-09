Leadership Reshuffle at IFS: Mark Moffat Steps Up as CEO

In a significant leadership reshuffle, global cloud enterprise software giant, IFS, has promoted Mark Moffat to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He succeeds Darren Roos, who now steps into the role of Chair of the Board. Effective immediately, this executive transition forms part of a carefully designed succession plan, which has been in the works for the past six months.

Moffat’s Journey to the Top

Formerly the Chief Customer Officer at IFS, Moffat brings an extensive wealth of experience to the CEO role. His professional journey includes holding senior positions at industry leader PwC. Moffat expressed his honor to lead IFS, vowing to continue the company’s upward growth trajectory. He plans to leverage the company’s robust foundations, pioneering AI-based products, engaged customer base, and devoted workforce.

Riding on Roos’ Legacy

Darren Roos, the outgoing CEO, leaves behind an impressive legacy. Under his leadership, IFS witnessed substantial revenue growth and metamorphosed into a cloud-focused enterprise, earning a high percentage of recurring revenue. Roos commended Moffat’s leadership prowess, expressing confidence in his ability to steer the company towards a promising future.

Board’s Confidence in the New Leadership

Johannes Reichel, a representative from EQT, the majority owner of IFS, lauded the leadership team for the company’s quick-paced growth. He expressed unequivocal support for Moffat’s capabilities to navigate IFS into its next growth phase. Reichel also extended his gratitude towards Jonas Persson, the outgoing Chair of the Board, for his valuable service and guidance.