Leadership Crisis at Malawi’s Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms

The Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) in Malawi is presently in turmoil following the abrupt dissolution of its board on July 22, 2023. This drastic decision, led by the company’s shareholders, the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), and the Secretary to Treasury, is reportedly connected to ongoing reforms within the country’s energy sector.

A Leadership Crisis in Egenco

Currently, Egenco is functioning under an interim leadership with Maxon Chitawo as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The previous CEO, William Liabunya, left the company under undisclosed circumstances. The position of the company secretary remains vacant due to suspension pending a forensic audit.

President Lazarus Chakwera had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Egenco’s management, particularly regarding the delayed restoration of the Kapichira Hydro Power Station. President Chakwera had expected the board to take action against the management’s inefficiency, which unfortunately didn’t transpire.

Implications of the Leadership Void

Industry experts have voiced concerns about the potential risks posed by the lack of a permanent CEO and board. They warn that this leadership void could result in inadequate oversight, negatively impact the strategic direction of the company, and potentially trigger power blackouts. Moreover, there are apprehensions that Egenco may become exposed to political interference in the absence of a stable leadership structure.

Looking Forward

Despite these concerns, the process of establishing a new board is reportedly nearing completion. Once the new board is constituted, the search for a permanent CEO will begin in earnest. Notwithstanding the leadership challenges, Egenco has successfully achieved several milestones, including the construction of power stations and being recognized with a government award for the best trading State-owned company.

The unfolding situation at Egenco has drawn the attention of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy. However, the committee lacks the legal authority to enforce its recommendations, making its role limited to that of an observer.