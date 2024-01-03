Le Pelley: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes of Garenne Group’s Liquidation

Granite Le Pelley, previously a subsidiary of the now-liquidated Garenne Group, faced a period of intense adversity following the parent company’s dissolution in late March. CEO Pascal Maurice and his dedicated team found themselves in the eye of a perfect storm – navigating the fallout from the liquidation, the industry-wide ramifications of Brexit, and the ongoing global impact of Covid-19.

Recognizing Potential Amidst Crisis

Enter Stuart Wright, a seasoned businessman with an impressive background in law, venture capitalism, and property development. Alerted to Granite Le Pelley’s availability, Wright saw an opportunity where many might have seen only risk. After meeting with Maurice and his team, he made the decision to invest in the company, recognizing its highly skilled staff and growth potential.

Rebranding and Expansion

Under new ownership, the company underwent a significant rebranding and expansion, emerging as ‘Le Pelley’. This new moniker not only reflected its new leadership but symbolized the firm’s expanded range of work – no longer confined to granite alone. Maurice, at the helm since 2010, has been instrumental in growing the Jersey operation from its inception. His emphasis on design acumen and technical skills has led to the creation of ambitious and intricate projects that set Le Pelley apart in the industry.

Addressing Sustainability and Recruitment Challenges

As part of its forward-thinking initiatives, Le Pelley is introducing ‘Pierre á coller’, a lightweight stone alternative from France, to its roster of materials. This innovative solution is in response to the pressing need for sustainability in modern construction. Moreover, Wright and Maurice are tackling recruitment challenges head-on, proposing specialized training programs in stonework, tiling, and cladding to nurture a new generation of skilled workers.

Despite the construction industry’s current difficulties, the duo is bullish about Le Pelley’s future. They are specifically targeting expansion in the high-end residential market and are entering 2024 with unbridled enthusiasm and a clear vision for the company’s growth.