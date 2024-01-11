en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Layer Group Acquires Finnish Painting Company Vista Oy to Bolster Presence in Finland

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Layer Group Acquires Finnish Painting Company Vista Oy to Bolster Presence in Finland

Layer Group, a dominant player in Sweden’s surface coating industry, has acquired Tasoite- ja Maalaustyö Vista Oy, a renowned painting company based in Mäntsälä, near Helsinki. This significant move bolsters Layer Group’s presence in Finland’s painting sector, augmenting its portfolio of Finnish companies, which includes established names like Kaukomaalaus and Maalausliike Vainiomäki. The acquisition aligns with Layer Group’s strategic objectives and values, particularly its emphasis on sustainability and professional development.

Strengthening Position in Finland’s Painting Sector

Layer Group’s acquisition of Vista Oy underscores its commitment to expanding its influence in Finland. Vista Oy, under the effective leadership of CEO Joni Lindblom, has carved a niche for itself through its efficiency, robust customer relationships, and exceptional quality of work. These attributes have not only earned Vista Oy a dedicated customer base but also ensured consistent repeat business.

The company’s impressive performance is reflected in its solid growth trajectory, with turnover jumping from approximately EUR 3 million in 2022 to over EUR 4 million in 2023. Layer Group’s acquisition of this high-performing company further solidifies its position as one of Finland’s largest painting companies, with a strong foothold in the Helsinki region.

Preserving Local Brand Identity

Despite the change in ownership, Vista Oy will continue to operate under its local brand. The company will maintain its operations in the Helsinki region and southern Finland, specializing in painting projects for both new construction and renovations across various property types. Layer Group’s acquisition will not hamper Vista Oy’s commitment to its customers, rather it will enhance its ability to deliver reliable and professional expertise in the painting industry.

Emphasis on Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

Layer Group, founded in May 2020, is keen on developing its presence in the Finnish market and fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge exchange among its companies. This approach is expected to contribute significantly to Vista Oy’s continued success. The group’s internal values and focus on the development of professional skills align well with Vista Oy’s objectives, promising a fruitful partnership that can efficiently address emerging challenges in the future.

0
Business Finland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Gensler Taps John Badman to Steer Residential Practice in UK and Europe
Renowned architectural giant, Gensler, has further cemented its commitment to growth within the residential sector by appointing John Badman as the head of this division for UK and Europe. Badman, with his extensive expertise in build-to-rent projects, transitions from his previous role as the head of residential at CallisonRTKL’s London branch to steer Gensler’s residential
Gensler Taps John Badman to Steer Residential Practice in UK and Europe
Eagle Eye Launches EagleAI: Revolutionizing Customer Personalization in Retail
5 mins ago
Eagle Eye Launches EagleAI: Revolutionizing Customer Personalization in Retail
Cessatech A/S Sets Exercise Price for Series TO2 Warrants at DKK 4.71
5 mins ago
Cessatech A/S Sets Exercise Price for Series TO2 Warrants at DKK 4.71
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
3 mins ago
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Noguchi & Associates Introduces Comprehensive Ori-gen Retirement Plan Services in Hawaii
4 mins ago
Noguchi & Associates Introduces Comprehensive Ori-gen Retirement Plan Services in Hawaii
Swissquote Records Stellar Financial Performance Amid Challenging Market Conditions
5 mins ago
Swissquote Records Stellar Financial Performance Amid Challenging Market Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
2 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
2 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
3 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
4 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
4 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
4 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
5 mins
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
5 mins
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Visit to Estonia: A Diplomatic Stride
8 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Visit to Estonia: A Diplomatic Stride
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
4 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
41 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app