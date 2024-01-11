Layer Group Acquires Finnish Painting Company Vista Oy to Bolster Presence in Finland

Layer Group, a dominant player in Sweden’s surface coating industry, has acquired Tasoite- ja Maalaustyö Vista Oy, a renowned painting company based in Mäntsälä, near Helsinki. This significant move bolsters Layer Group’s presence in Finland’s painting sector, augmenting its portfolio of Finnish companies, which includes established names like Kaukomaalaus and Maalausliike Vainiomäki. The acquisition aligns with Layer Group’s strategic objectives and values, particularly its emphasis on sustainability and professional development.

Strengthening Position in Finland’s Painting Sector

Layer Group’s acquisition of Vista Oy underscores its commitment to expanding its influence in Finland. Vista Oy, under the effective leadership of CEO Joni Lindblom, has carved a niche for itself through its efficiency, robust customer relationships, and exceptional quality of work. These attributes have not only earned Vista Oy a dedicated customer base but also ensured consistent repeat business.

The company’s impressive performance is reflected in its solid growth trajectory, with turnover jumping from approximately EUR 3 million in 2022 to over EUR 4 million in 2023. Layer Group’s acquisition of this high-performing company further solidifies its position as one of Finland’s largest painting companies, with a strong foothold in the Helsinki region.

Preserving Local Brand Identity

Despite the change in ownership, Vista Oy will continue to operate under its local brand. The company will maintain its operations in the Helsinki region and southern Finland, specializing in painting projects for both new construction and renovations across various property types. Layer Group’s acquisition will not hamper Vista Oy’s commitment to its customers, rather it will enhance its ability to deliver reliable and professional expertise in the painting industry.

Emphasis on Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

Layer Group, founded in May 2020, is keen on developing its presence in the Finnish market and fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge exchange among its companies. This approach is expected to contribute significantly to Vista Oy’s continued success. The group’s internal values and focus on the development of professional skills align well with Vista Oy’s objectives, promising a fruitful partnership that can efficiently address emerging challenges in the future.