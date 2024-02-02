L'Avant Collective: Revolutionizing the Cleaning Product Industry

In the world of home cleaning products, two women have taken a leap of faith, transforming their side hustle into a flourishing business. Co-founders Kristi and Lindsay introduced a brand that harmonizes style with efficacy and eco-friendliness: L'Avant Collective.

Plant-Based Solutions Meets Aesthetics

The inception of L'Avant Collective can be traced back to a shared concern for the safety and aesthetics of home cleaning products. As new mothers, Kristi and Lindsay questioned the potential harm conventional cleaning products could inflict on their families. They noticed a void in the market: a scarcity of non-toxic options that also catered to a modern home aesthetic.

With Kristi's background in finance and Lindsay's experience in the medical device field, they bravely ventured into the realm of plant-based cleaning solutions, creating products that are not only safe but also aesthetically pleasing.

Investment, Formulation, and Success

Both founders committed fully to L'Avant, leaving their corporate jobs and investing $150,000 each from their personal savings. They meticulously allocated resources for formula creation, branding, and sourcing. Collaborating with boutique manufacturers and talented individual contributors, they developed high-performing, eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Their formulations, created in partnership with a passionate chemist, underwent rigorous testing to match or exceed the performance of conventional cleaning products.

Cultivating a Community

L'Avant's manufacturing and sales channels were established through connections made by their formulator. They fostered a loyal customer base through personal engagement on social media and providing exceptional customer service. Their multipurpose cleaner soon became a fan favorite, leading to the recent introduction of a high-performing laundry detergent.

The brand's growth has been organic, with sales doubling each year and expansion into the wholesale channel. They have also benefitted from advisors like Blair Lawson and Gwyneth Paltrow. As the holiday season approaches—a significant time for L'Avant—the company remains focused on growth and product expansion, continuing to revolutionize the cleaning product industry.