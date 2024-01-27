Launch of Bia Innovator Campus: A Major Step Forward for Ireland's Agri-Food Industry

Ireland has marked a significant milestone in its agri-food sector with the launch of its first Centre of Excellence for the Irish food industry, the Bia Innovator Campus, in Athenry, Co Galway. This state-of-the-art facility strategically situated on the Teagasc site is set to be a catalyst for regional and national growth, driving innovation and advancement in the food industry.

The Bia Innovator Campus: A Launchpad for Growth

The establishment of the Bia Innovator Campus is expected to generate an impressive 400 new jobs in the region, fostering economic growth. It will serve as a hub for over 40 food companies, creating a dynamic and collaborative environment for innovation in the agri-food sector. Leveraging the resources and expertise concentrated in the campus, small businesses will have the opportunity to scale up, tap into new markets, and integrate into a successful global market.

Highly Resourced for Innovation and Development

The Bia Innovator Campus is equipped with an impressive array of resources designed to support food entrepreneurs in their research and development endeavors. The facility includes an auditorium for food demonstrations, product development units specializing in dairy, meat, and seafood, and a dedicated culinary training centre. Furthermore, the campus offers 12 food units, known as BIA Obair, and four co-working kitchens. These facilities provide a low-risk opportunity for producers to test and develop their products, requiring only their ingredients and packaging. Additionally, the campus will host three on-site food innovation technology specialists to assist startups in overcoming technical and production challenges.

A Beacon for Food Tourism and Events

Apart from being a significant enabler for the agri-food sector, the Bia Innovator Campus is also poised to be a major promoter of food tourism and events. The centre aims to attract food enthusiasts and tourists, further contributing to the economic growth of the region. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, at the opening of the facility, expressed his confidence that the new centre will aid in transforming small businesses into key players in the global market, while also boosting the region's appeal as a food and tourism hotspot.