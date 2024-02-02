Lauda Unveils World's First Mobile Battery-Powered Ultra Low-Temperature Freezer

Lauda, a renowned manufacturer of constant temperature equipment, has unveiled a groundbreaking product—the Mobifreeze M 270. This is the world's first mobile battery-powered ultra low-temperature chest freezer. It is designed to safely store and transport valuable samples or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) within a temperature range of -86 C to -50 C. The innovation in this product lies in its ability to eliminate the need for dry ice, using natural refrigerants for active temperature control instead.

Revolutionizing Cold Chain Logistics

Mobifreeze M 270 stands out with its impressive four-hour battery life, which ensures the maintenance of the cold chain during intralogistics and interfactory road transport. It's an invaluable asset for the biopharmaceutical industry, capable of transporting delicate substances such as gene therapy medicinal products, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines. These substances require storage under validated conditions, which the Mobifreeze readily provides.

Advanced Cooling and Alarm System

The freezer's adjustable cooling system is complemented by an alarm system that triggers if the temperature exceeds set limits—an essential feature ensuring the safe transportation of sensitive materials. The integrated data logger records temperature and alarm data, and can be fitted with a customer-specific monitoring system to comply with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) Guidelines for pharmaceutical products.

Ergonomic Design for Enhanced Mobility

The Mobifreeze operates as a hybrid system, seamlessly switching between battery and mains operation. It's designed for both stationary storage and mobile transport. Its user-friendly design includes heavy-duty casters, ergonomic handles, and safety features such as a dead man's brake, ram, and impact protection. The freezer boasts a 270-liter capacity and is operable via a 4.3" touch screen, even with gloves on. It also features password-protected user management and is robust enough to be loaded with a forklift truck. This innovative solution prioritizes safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability, revolutionising cold chain logistics in the biopharmaceutical industry.