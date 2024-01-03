en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Latvijas Gaze Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
Latvijas Gaze Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

In a pivotal move, the Joint Stock Company ‘Latvijas Gaze’ has announced an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders slated for 22 February 2024. The company has adapted to the digital age by allowing shareholders to partake remotely or express their voting rights in writing prior to the meeting. The eligibility of participants is determined by the record date set for 14 February 2024.

A New Era of Shareholder Participation

Shareholders have multiple avenues to exercise their rights. They can participate personally, through legal representatives, or authorized persons, provided they can furnish the necessary proof of representation. For shareholders who prefer the old-school method, they can access voting forms and additional meeting information on the company’s website, the central storage of regulated information, and the website of Nasdaq Riga.

Deadlines and Provisions

Latvijas Gaze has framed a clear timeline for shareholders. Votes received before 21 February 2024 will be acknowledged as attendance. Adding to the democratic nature of the process, shareholders can propose additional agenda items by 7 February 2024 and draft decisions by 15 February 2024. The company has made a commitment to provide requested information on agenda issues by 19 February 2024.

Nominations and Legal Prerequisites

As for nominations for members of the Supervisory Council and Audit Committee, the deadline is set for 1 February 2024. The company has set certain legal and statutory qualifications that candidates must meet. The draft new version of the Articles of Association and decisions will be published by 8 February 2024. The total number of shares and voting rights in the company stands at a whopping 39,900,000.

0
Business Latvia
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sligro Food Group N.V. Posts Impressive 30.8% Revenue Growth in 2022

By Ebenezer Mensah

Kyle David Group Recognized in 2023 Clutch 1000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

By Nimrah Khatoon

Philippine Administration Prioritizes Job Quality and Reduces Unemployment

By BNN Correspondents

Generative AI and its Reshaping Influence on Databases in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Latvijas Gaze Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders, Enables ...
@Business · 1 min
Latvijas Gaze Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders, Enables ...
heart comment 0
Texas Grilling Tradition Stands Strong Amid Environmental Regulations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Texas Grilling Tradition Stands Strong Amid Environmental Regulations
Abbott Set to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results; Senseonics Holdings Reports Business Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Abbott Set to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results; Senseonics Holdings Reports Business Updates
Flooding Disrupts Worcestershire Businesses, Owners Optimistic for a Swift Rebound

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Flooding Disrupts Worcestershire Businesses, Owners Optimistic for a Swift Rebound
Solana Trader Achieves 78% Win Rate Amid Market Volatility: Luck or Strategy?

By Olalekan Adigun

Solana Trader Achieves 78% Win Rate Amid Market Volatility: Luck or Strategy?
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
15 seconds
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
21 seconds
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
1 min
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
1 min
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
1 min
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
2 mins
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
2 mins
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
2 mins
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
2 mins
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
11 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
25 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app