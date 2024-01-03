Latvijas Gaze Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

In a pivotal move, the Joint Stock Company ‘Latvijas Gaze’ has announced an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders slated for 22 February 2024. The company has adapted to the digital age by allowing shareholders to partake remotely or express their voting rights in writing prior to the meeting. The eligibility of participants is determined by the record date set for 14 February 2024.

A New Era of Shareholder Participation

Shareholders have multiple avenues to exercise their rights. They can participate personally, through legal representatives, or authorized persons, provided they can furnish the necessary proof of representation. For shareholders who prefer the old-school method, they can access voting forms and additional meeting information on the company’s website, the central storage of regulated information, and the website of Nasdaq Riga.

Deadlines and Provisions

Latvijas Gaze has framed a clear timeline for shareholders. Votes received before 21 February 2024 will be acknowledged as attendance. Adding to the democratic nature of the process, shareholders can propose additional agenda items by 7 February 2024 and draft decisions by 15 February 2024. The company has made a commitment to provide requested information on agenda issues by 19 February 2024.

Nominations and Legal Prerequisites

As for nominations for members of the Supervisory Council and Audit Committee, the deadline is set for 1 February 2024. The company has set certain legal and statutory qualifications that candidates must meet. The draft new version of the Articles of Association and decisions will be published by 8 February 2024. The total number of shares and voting rights in the company stands at a whopping 39,900,000.