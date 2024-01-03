Latvijas Gaze Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders, Enables Remote Voting

Latvian gas company ‘Latvijas Gaze’ has called an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on February 22, 2024, allowing shareholders the option to vote remotely. The record date for shareholder participation is February 14, 2024, thus only shareholders with shares on that date will be authorized to vote. Shareholders can exercise their rights to vote either in person, by their legal representatives, or other authorized individuals, given they have the necessary documentation for representation.

Meeting’s Agenda and Deadlines

The meeting’s agenda includes the nomination of candidates for the Supervisory Council and Audit Committee, and the discussion of draft decisions related to the agenda items. Shareholders are entitled to propose additional agenda items until February 7, 2024, and draft decisions until February 15, 2024. The Management Board must provide requested information regarding agenda issues by February 19, 2024. Nominations for the Supervisory Council and Audit Committee should be submitted by February 1, 2024, along with written consents from the nominees verifying their eligibility.

Planning Ahead

Latvijas Gaze is preparing a draft for the new Articles of Association, which will be publicized alongside the voting forms by February 8, 2024. The company has a total of 39,900,000 shares, each carrying a voting right. This move signifies the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and upholding the rights and interests of its shareholders in the decision-making process, especially those related to the company’s governance and future direction.

Remote Voting and Participation

The provision for remote voting and participation is a significant step, reflecting the company’s adaptability amidst the global shift towards digital platforms for business operations. It ensures every shareholder, irrespective of their geographical location, has their voice heard and vote counted. It is a testament to the company’s dedication towards fostering an inclusive and participative corporate culture.