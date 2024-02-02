Latino Workers in Nevada's Service Industry Grapple with Rising AI Job Threats

When Samantha León, a hostess at the Sahara casino, scans her bustling workplace, she's gripped by a rising dread. A fear shared by many Latino immigrants employed in Nevada’s service industry: the looming specter of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Reshaping the Workforce Landscape

A report by ResumeBuilder has sent ripples of apprehension across the workforce, revealing that a staggering one-third of companies plan to replace employees with AI by 2024. Last year alone, 37% of companies had already made the transition. The ripple has evolved into a wave of disquiet, particularly among Latino casino and service workers in Nevada, who face the prospect of being replaced by an unerring and perpetual robotic counterpart.

Government Intervention and AI

Recognizing the potential upheaval, President Joe Biden has stepped in, issuing an executive order to establish AI safety and security standards. This initiative is aimed at mitigating job displacement and investing in workforce training for the digital age. The president's move follows on from the first AI-focused executive order, issued by then-President Donald Trump in February 2019. While Trump's order underscored AI investment, it fell short on additional federal funding and immigration policy considerations, leaving a gap that Biden seeks to bridge.

Adapting to the AI Revolution

However, not all are ringing alarm bells. Companies like Richtech Robotics argue that their automation technologies are designed to complement, not replace, the workforce. They envision a future where man and machine collaborate for increased productivity. The Culinary Union in Las Vegas, too, is proactive, advocating for employee training in new technologies and negotiating contractual protections for workers on the brink of technological displacement.

Experts opine that the key to integrating AI effectively lies in upskilling the current workforce. AI, while eliminating routine tasks, still requires the human touch - a point of convergence where technology meets humanity. As the 2024 presidential election looms, workers like Samantha León pin their hopes on a candidate who will safeguard their rights in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.