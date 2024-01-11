Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board Proposes New Board Composition

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Lassila & Tikanoja plc has recommended a seven-member composition for the company’s Board of Directors. The proposal includes the re-election of the six current board members – Teemu Kangas-Kariki, Laura Lares, Sakari Lassila, Jukka Leinonen, Anni Ronkainen, and Pasi Tolppanen – and the election of Juuso Maijala as a new member.

Nomination and Independence Criteria

Both Jukka Leinonen and Sakari Lassila are nominated for the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively. The candidates have expressed consent to their nomination and are compliant with the independence criteria. Brief profiles for Juuso Maijala, the new entrant, can be accessed on the company’s website, along with information on the current board members.

Proposed Compensation Structure

The Nomination Board proposes a compensation structure in which 40% of the annual fee is paid in company shares and 60% in cash. The shares would be issued or acquired after the interim report for Q1 2024. Furthermore, the meeting fees for the board members are proposed to remain the same.

About Lassila & Tikanoja

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company dedicated to advancing the circular economy by maintaining productive use of materials and properties and enhancing raw material and energy use. It works towards increasing its carbon handprint and upholds social responsibility by supporting its employees’ work capability and providing employment opportunities. The company operates in Finland and Sweden, boasting a net sales of EUR 844.1 million in 2022. It employs approximately 8,300 people, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.