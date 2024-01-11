en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board Proposes New Board Composition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board Proposes New Board Composition

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Lassila & Tikanoja plc has recommended a seven-member composition for the company’s Board of Directors. The proposal includes the re-election of the six current board members – Teemu Kangas-Kariki, Laura Lares, Sakari Lassila, Jukka Leinonen, Anni Ronkainen, and Pasi Tolppanen – and the election of Juuso Maijala as a new member.

Nomination and Independence Criteria

Both Jukka Leinonen and Sakari Lassila are nominated for the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively. The candidates have expressed consent to their nomination and are compliant with the independence criteria. Brief profiles for Juuso Maijala, the new entrant, can be accessed on the company’s website, along with information on the current board members.

Proposed Compensation Structure

The Nomination Board proposes a compensation structure in which 40% of the annual fee is paid in company shares and 60% in cash. The shares would be issued or acquired after the interim report for Q1 2024. Furthermore, the meeting fees for the board members are proposed to remain the same.

About Lassila & Tikanoja

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company dedicated to advancing the circular economy by maintaining productive use of materials and properties and enhancing raw material and energy use. It works towards increasing its carbon handprint and upholds social responsibility by supporting its employees’ work capability and providing employment opportunities. The company operates in Finland and Sweden, boasting a net sales of EUR 844.1 million in 2022. It employs approximately 8,300 people, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

0
Business Finland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Lassila & Tikanoja's Board Composition and Remuneration Proposed for 2024 AGM
In a significant move, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Lassila & Tikanoja, a leading service company in the circular economy, has put forth an array of recommendations for the composition and remuneration of the company’s Board of Directors. These proposals are designated for discussion and approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for
Lassila & Tikanoja's Board Composition and Remuneration Proposed for 2024 AGM
Prague's Transport Company DPP Makes First Tram Purchase in 18 Years from Skoda
8 mins ago
Prague's Transport Company DPP Makes First Tram Purchase in 18 Years from Skoda
Panasonic Targets Double-Digit Growth in India: Diversification and Innovation at the Forefront
10 mins ago
Panasonic Targets Double-Digit Growth in India: Diversification and Innovation at the Forefront
Co-op Boosts Payment Efficiency with ACI Worldwide's Cloud Platform
4 mins ago
Co-op Boosts Payment Efficiency with ACI Worldwide's Cloud Platform
LG Electronics Ups Annual Investment to $7.6bn, Eyes Future Business Growth
5 mins ago
LG Electronics Ups Annual Investment to $7.6bn, Eyes Future Business Growth
HMRC Error Leads to Financial Difficulties for Oxfordshire Taxpayer
5 mins ago
HMRC Error Leads to Financial Difficulties for Oxfordshire Taxpayer
Latest Headlines
World News
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
2 mins
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
2 mins
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
2 mins
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
Owls' Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL's December Award
3 mins
Owls' Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL's December Award
Religious Engagement Boosts Mental Health and Community Ties, Says Gallup Report
4 mins
Religious Engagement Boosts Mental Health and Community Ties, Says Gallup Report
FlowBank Partners with Tennis Star Alexander Zverev in a Three-Year Deal
4 mins
FlowBank Partners with Tennis Star Alexander Zverev in a Three-Year Deal
Newcastle United Eyes January Transfer Market Amid Injury Crisis
5 mins
Newcastle United Eyes January Transfer Market Amid Injury Crisis
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
6 mins
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
6 mins
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
11 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
46 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app