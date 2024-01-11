Lassila & Tikanoja’s Board Composition and Remuneration Proposed for 2024 AGM

In a significant move, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Lassila & Tikanoja, a leading service company in the circular economy, has put forth an array of recommendations for the composition and remuneration of the company’s Board of Directors. These proposals are designated for discussion and approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for March 21, 2024.

Board Composition

The Nomination Board has suggested a seven-member core for the Board, comprising six current members and a new addition. The members proposed for re-election include Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Laura Lares, Sakari Lassila, Jukka Leinonen, Anni Ronkainen, and Pasi Tolppanen. The board is poised to welcome Juuso Maijala as a new member, adding fresh perspectives to its established expertise.

Leadership Roles

Jukka Leinonen has been proposed for the crucial role of Chairman, with Sakari Lassila recommended as Vice Chairman. Both nominees have expressed their consent for these roles, demonstrating readiness to steer the company’s future.

Remuneration Details

The Nomination Board’s proposal includes a remuneration structure that balances financial rewards and company ownership. The board members’ compensation is suggested to be partly in shares (40%) and cash (60%). Meeting fees for the chairman, vice chairman, and other members are proposed to remain unchanged. Additional meeting fees are also slated for the board’s committee chairpersons and members, further incentivizing their contributions.

The Nomination Board itself is a representative body, comprising delegates from the three largest shareholders alongside the current Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja plc.

About Lassila & Tikanoja

Lassila & Tikanoja is an emblem of the circular economy, striving to maximize the productive use of materials and properties, and enhance the use of raw materials and energy. The company is committed to growing its carbon handprint and takes social responsibility seriously by ensuring the well-being of its personnel and generating job opportunities. L&T operates in Finland and Sweden, boasting net sales of EUR 844.1 million in 2022, and employing approximately 8,300 people. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.