en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Laser Ing: A Croatian Family-Owned Success Story in Metalworking

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Laser Ing: A Croatian Family-Owned Success Story in Metalworking

Operating a successful family-owned enterprise in the metalworking sector is no mean feat, but the Croatian company, Laser Ing, under the stewardship of CEO Leonardo Kašcel, has managed to do just that. The company has built a thriving business through close cooperation with industry giants such as Bugatti Rimac and Siemens, capitalizing on the unique dynamics of family businesses, and investing heavily in both the company and its employees.

Decade of Growth and Success

Over the past decade, Laser Ing has carved a niche in the metalworking industry, offering a broad spectrum of services. The company’s commitment to reinvesting its income, which has exceeded 300 million kuna, back into the business has spurred growth and enabled it to remunerate its employees with above-average incomes. This reinvestment strategy has not only contributed to the company’s economic success but also had positive societal effects, enabling employees to remain in Croatia.

Core Values and International Expansion

Laser Ing’s core values of direct communication, swift decision-making, and soliciting the expertise of external consultants have been instrumental in maintaining objectivity and steering the company in the right direction. Internationally, Laser Ing has effectively penetrated markets in Slovenia, Austria, and Germany, putting a premium on efficiency and high-quality standards.

Overcoming Challenges

Even amidst challenges like the Ukrainian crisis that disrupted the metallurgy supply chain, Laser Ing’s adaptability and quick decision-making—hallmarks of its family business structure—have ensured business continuity. The company’s success story underscores the potential of family businesses to forge strong partnerships, make swift decisions, and contribute positively to the economy and society.

0
Business Croatia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock Sees Noteworthy Trading Day
Netflix Inc. (NFLX) experienced an intriguing trading day on January 2, 2024. The company’s stock price saw a rollercoaster ride, fluctuating dramatically throughout the day. However, it managed to close at $486.88, representing a slight uptick from its opening price—despite an initial dip. This latest trading performance sets the company’s stock price within a 52-week
Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock Sees Noteworthy Trading Day
SLATE Restaurant in Dr. Phillips Closes Abruptly Amidst Legal and Fire Crisis
7 mins ago
SLATE Restaurant in Dr. Phillips Closes Abruptly Amidst Legal and Fire Crisis
Mobileye: Driving the Future of Autonomous Vehicles
7 mins ago
Mobileye: Driving the Future of Autonomous Vehicles
GQG Partners: A Growing Funds Management Firm with a Generous Dividend Policy
4 mins ago
GQG Partners: A Growing Funds Management Firm with a Generous Dividend Policy
China's Strategic Self-Reliance Shift: Reshaping Global Trade
5 mins ago
China's Strategic Self-Reliance Shift: Reshaping Global Trade
Rayquan Smith: The 'King of NIL' Revolutionizing College Sports
7 mins ago
Rayquan Smith: The 'King of NIL' Revolutionizing College Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
14 seconds
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
22 seconds
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
35 seconds
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
36 seconds
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
1 min
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
2 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
2 mins
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
2 mins
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
3 mins
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app