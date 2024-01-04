Laser Ing: A Croatian Family-Owned Success Story in Metalworking

Operating a successful family-owned enterprise in the metalworking sector is no mean feat, but the Croatian company, Laser Ing, under the stewardship of CEO Leonardo Kašcel, has managed to do just that. The company has built a thriving business through close cooperation with industry giants such as Bugatti Rimac and Siemens, capitalizing on the unique dynamics of family businesses, and investing heavily in both the company and its employees.

Decade of Growth and Success

Over the past decade, Laser Ing has carved a niche in the metalworking industry, offering a broad spectrum of services. The company’s commitment to reinvesting its income, which has exceeded 300 million kuna, back into the business has spurred growth and enabled it to remunerate its employees with above-average incomes. This reinvestment strategy has not only contributed to the company’s economic success but also had positive societal effects, enabling employees to remain in Croatia.

Core Values and International Expansion

Laser Ing’s core values of direct communication, swift decision-making, and soliciting the expertise of external consultants have been instrumental in maintaining objectivity and steering the company in the right direction. Internationally, Laser Ing has effectively penetrated markets in Slovenia, Austria, and Germany, putting a premium on efficiency and high-quality standards.

Overcoming Challenges

Even amidst challenges like the Ukrainian crisis that disrupted the metallurgy supply chain, Laser Ing’s adaptability and quick decision-making—hallmarks of its family business structure—have ensured business continuity. The company’s success story underscores the potential of family businesses to forge strong partnerships, make swift decisions, and contribute positively to the economy and society.