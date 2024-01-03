Landsea Homes Appoints Veteran Lawyer Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel

Landsea Homes Corporation, a leading residential homebuilder traded publicly, has welcomed a new member to its senior leadership team. Kelly Rentzel has been introduced as the new General Counsel. With an impressive legal career spanning over two decades, Rentzel’s appointment is a strategic move as Landsea Homes pursues its growth plans.

Exemplary Legal and Financial Services Background

Before joining Landsea Homes, Rentzel held significant positions at First Foundation Inc. and Texas Capital Bank. She was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at First Foundation Inc. At Texas Capital Bank, she began as the first in-house lawyer and later grew a robust legal team. Her extensive experience in legal and financial services is anticipated to be a key asset for Landsea Homes, especially given her influential connections in Texas.

Award-Winning Professional and Leader

Rentzel’s career is embellished with several accolades, including a Distinguished Alumni Award from Southern Methodist University and a President Citation from the Dallas Bar Association. Her leadership and expertise have been acknowledged and celebrated in the legal profession, further enhancing her value to the Landsea Homes team.

Landsea Homes: A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Landsea Homes is known for its dedication to sustainability and innovation. The company builds a diverse range of residential properties, including suburban homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities. Their High Performance Homes stand out with advanced home automation technology and sustainability features, aiming to offer energy savings and a healthier living environment. The company’s growth strategy is backed by a team with global experience and deep local expertise, all focused on improving the lifestyle of their homebuyers and stakeholders.