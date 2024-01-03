en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Landsea Homes Appoints Veteran Lawyer Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Landsea Homes Appoints Veteran Lawyer Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel

Landsea Homes Corporation, a leading residential homebuilder traded publicly, has welcomed a new member to its senior leadership team. Kelly Rentzel has been introduced as the new General Counsel. With an impressive legal career spanning over two decades, Rentzel’s appointment is a strategic move as Landsea Homes pursues its growth plans.

Exemplary Legal and Financial Services Background

Before joining Landsea Homes, Rentzel held significant positions at First Foundation Inc. and Texas Capital Bank. She was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at First Foundation Inc. At Texas Capital Bank, she began as the first in-house lawyer and later grew a robust legal team. Her extensive experience in legal and financial services is anticipated to be a key asset for Landsea Homes, especially given her influential connections in Texas.

Award-Winning Professional and Leader

Rentzel’s career is embellished with several accolades, including a Distinguished Alumni Award from Southern Methodist University and a President Citation from the Dallas Bar Association. Her leadership and expertise have been acknowledged and celebrated in the legal profession, further enhancing her value to the Landsea Homes team.

Landsea Homes: A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Landsea Homes is known for its dedication to sustainability and innovation. The company builds a diverse range of residential properties, including suburban homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities. Their High Performance Homes stand out with advanced home automation technology and sustainability features, aiming to offer energy savings and a healthier living environment. The company’s growth strategy is backed by a team with global experience and deep local expertise, all focused on improving the lifestyle of their homebuyers and stakeholders.

0
Business
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Food Technology Sector Sees Continued Decline in Early-Stage Investment

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Danville Chamber of Commerce Launches Women's Enterprise Initiative

By Nimrah Khatoon

Thailand's SPRC Acquires Caltex-Branded Fuels Marketing Business from CAPHL

By BNN Correspondents

Carta Worldwide Records 36% Growth in Payment Volumes, Reaches $9.9 Billion for 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

High-Income Skills: The Game Changers of 2024 ...
@Business · 2 mins
High-Income Skills: The Game Changers of 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Earnings Reports from MSC Industrial, Wells Fargo, and Whirlpool: A Forecast of U.S. Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Earnings Reports from MSC Industrial, Wells Fargo, and Whirlpool: A Forecast of U.S. Economy
Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Industry Developments

By Rafia Tasleem

Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Industry Developments
Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India’s FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report

By Rafia Tasleem

Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India's FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report
Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
25 seconds
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
36 seconds
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation
37 seconds
France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
45 seconds
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
57 seconds
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
2 mins
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
2 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
2 mins
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
2 mins
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app