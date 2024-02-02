Lakemont Park Shifts Focus: Amusement Rides to Close for 2024 Season

In a significant shift for its 2024 season, Lakemont Park in Altoona, Pennsylvania, has announced the closure of its amusement rides. The park has cited a decline in attendance, the mounting costs of maintaining two wooden rollercoasters, and other financial difficulties as the reasons for this move. The Skyliner and Leap The Dips, iconic rides that have entertained visitors for years, will no longer be operational during the summer months.

Lakemont Park: A New Focus

Despite these changes, Lakemont Park intends to continue offering a range of activities. Patrons can expect to find batting cages, basketball and volleyball courts, miniature golf courses, and pavilions. The park will also remain a venue for events like the Central Blair Recreation Commission Men's Summer League, school picnics, and summer camps.

A Community Gathering Space

Park President Andrea Cohen stressed the park's role as a community gathering space since its establishment in 1894. She pointed to its partnership with local organizations for special events and fundraisers as a key element of its identity. Despite the closure of the amusement rides, the park is committed to continuing its tradition of hosting the Holiday Lights on the Lake event, a beloved feature of the local community's festive calendar.

Future of Lakemont Park

With the park now shifting its focus towards more active recreation facilities, there are ongoing discussions about future ventures. The possibility of the park evolving into a campground or an indoor sports complex has been raised. Through such transformations, Lakemont Park hopes to adapt to changing public preferences and navigate its economic challenges.