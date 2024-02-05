Lakeland Industries Expands Protective Gear Portfolio with Jolly Acquisition

Lakeland Industries, Inc., a global leader in the manufacture of protective clothing, has announced a strategic acquisition of Jolly Scarpe S.p.A. and Jolly Scarpe Romania S.R.L. - collectively known as Jolly. The all-cash deal, valued at approximately $9.3 million, signifies Lakeland's commitment to expand and enrich its product portfolio in the protective clothing and footwear market for the first responder sector.

Integrating Jolly into Lakeland's Portfolio

Headquartered in Montebelluna, Italy, with manufacturing operations in Romania, Jolly is a respected designer and manufacturer of professional footwear for sectors such as firefighting, military, police, and rescue. Boasting a workforce of 150, Jolly is known for its consistent investment in research and development, modern materials, and advanced technologies.

The integration of Jolly into Lakeland's portfolio is expected to generate an additional $14 to $16 million in sales revenue this fiscal year. It is also projected to be immediately accretive to earnings, indicating a promising financial performance for Lakeland.

A Strategic Move for Global Expansion

Jim Jenkins, Acting CEO and Executive Chairman of Lakeland, stated that the acquisition completes Lakeland's global fire services portfolio. The move provides comprehensive coverage for firefighters, from head to toe. Jenkins emphasized Jolly's products' complementary nature to Lakeland's existing business, envisaging cross-selling opportunities and an enhanced geographic presence, particularly in Europe.

The purchase includes the retention of Jolly's staff and management team, ensuring continuity in customer service. Both companies' legal advisors were involved in the transaction, suggesting a complex deal with potential regulatory considerations.

Lakeland's Growing Global Presence

Lakeland's product offerings include a broad range of protective clothing sold globally under brands such as 'Lakeland,' 'Eagle,' 'Pacific Helmets,' 'Jolly,' and 'Cosmas.' The firm's network spans over 2,000 global safety and industrial supply distributors, servicing various industries and governmental agencies.

However, the press release also contains forward-looking statements cautioning that actual future results could deviate materially from current expectations due to various risks and uncertainties. Despite these cautionary notes, the acquisition represents a significant milestone in Lakeland's global fire services expansion efforts.