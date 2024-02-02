Lake County News: Economic Strategy Input, Missing Person Search, Fiddlers' Jam, and House Bill Passage

As the day unfolds, Lake County Economic Development Corporation (LCEDC) is poised to make strides in shaping the region's future, soliciting public input on the 2024 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). The CEDS, a roadmap for future development, focuses on bolstering the region's economic capacity and resilience, and will underpin federal grant applications. The community has until February 28, 2024, to contribute their perspectives via the LakeCountyCaEDC.org website.

Missing Person Case Stirs Community

Meanwhile, the Lake County Sheriff's Office is grappling with the unresolved case of Judy Ann Klein, a 76-year-old woman who mysteriously disappeared on December 26, 2023. Despite the discovery of her phone and vehicle, Judy remains elusive. The Major Crimes Unit is now focusing on securing a search warrant to probe into her bank activities, renewing its call for community assistance to unearth any potential leads.

Ely Stage Stop & Country Museum Hosts Fiddlers' Jam

Adding a touch of levity to local happenings, the Ely Stage Stop & Country Museum is gearing up to host the Fiddlers' Jam on February 4. This event, entrenched in community tradition, promises an afternoon of music, food, and a themed raffle, thereby fostering community bonding and entertainment within a historic backdrop.

Bipartisan Bill for Fire Victims Passes House

On the political front, Representatives Mike Thompson and Doug LaMalfa have heralded the passage of H.R. 7024 in the House. This bill, a beacon of hope for those left scarred by wildfires, offers tax relief to PG&E Fire Victims Trust settlements, marking them as nontaxable. Pending Senate approval and President Biden's signature, this bipartisan initiative could rectify a longstanding flaw in the tax code and ease the financial strain on fire victims.