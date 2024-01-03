Labour Court Refers Tara Mines Closure Issues Back to WRC: Workers Left in Limbo

In an outcome that has left many disappointed, the Labour Court has directed the contention around the temporary closure of Ireland’s largest zinc mine, Tara Mines, back to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for further mediation. This verdict, announced on January 2nd, follows a hearing held on December 18th and has planted seeds of discontent among the members of the SIPTU trade union.

SIPTU’s Reaction to the Verdict

John Regan, a SIPTU Sector Organiser, voiced his disapproval of the referral, drawing parallels with a similar scenario from 2001. Back then, Tara Mines was also placed into care and maintenance, with the same unresolved issues plaguing the workers. The primary points of contention linger around defining a date for the resumption of mine operations and hashing out agreeable terms for voluntary redundancy for the workers.

Impact of the Mine Closure

The mine’s closure has led to an unfortunate situation where 650 direct employees have been laid off for a staggering 142 days. The uncertainty of when they might return to work affects not just them, but also approximately 2,000 indirect workers. The lack of resolution is casting long shadows of financial instability over these workers, their families, and the local economy in north Meath and the surrounding localities.

The Road Ahead

A WRC conciliation conference has been slated for January 9th. The Tara Mines Group of Unions will leverage this platform to push for a definitive date for restarting operations and to reach consensus on terms for voluntary redundancy. With no sign of a concrete resolution in sight, the workers’ financial future hangs in the balance, causing ripples of concern in the broader community.