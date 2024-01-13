en English
Business

Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds: A Choice Defining the Diamond Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds: A Choice Defining the Diamond Industry

As the United States gears up for peak engagement season, spanning from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day, potential suitors face an intriguing dilemma: choosing between lab-grown and natural diamonds for engagement rings. This decision, albeit seemingly trivial, offers a glimpse into larger industry trends and consumer preferences, marking a fascinating shift in the diamond market.

A Sentimental Sacrifice

Financial and diamond industry analyst, Paul Zimnisky, underlines a unique aspect of this market. Natural diamonds may not be the most practical purchase, given their exorbitant price tag, but they are an emotional one. They signify a financial sacrifice, a testament to the commitment and love one person has for another. However, the supply of these natural diamonds may dwindle sooner than we anticipate.

The Rise of Lab-Grown Diamonds

Recent years have witnessed a surge in the popularity of lab-grown diamonds. Global sales of these man-made marvels touched $12 billion in 2022, marking a staggering 38% increase from the previous year. Lab-grown diamonds are chemically identical to mined ones and cost significantly less, making them an appealing choice for those seeking more ethical and affordable options. However, they come with a catch – these diamonds do not hold their value over time and are notoriously difficult to resell, unlike their natural counterparts.

The Impact of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has also left its mark on the diamond industry. Luxury goods like diamonds witnessed a spike in sales as people used federal stimulus money while travel and dining options were limited. The pandemic also led to a dip in social interactions, causing a slump in dating and, consequently, engagements. However, Zimnisky forecasts a rebound in engagements and weddings in the near future.

The Future of the Diamond Market

With the supply of natural diamonds contracting and their demand expected to remain steady, now might be an opportune time to purchase these precious stones before prices potentially skyrocket in mid-2024. On the other hand, the man-made diamond market is projected to balloon to $18 billion by 2024. However, as prices plummet, these diamonds might be relegated to the realm of costume jewelry, attracting a different set of consumers.

The diamond industry stands at an interesting crossroads. As lab-grown diamonds continue to gain traction, the traditional allure of natural diamonds persists. As consumers, our choices will shape the future of this glittering industry.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

