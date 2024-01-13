en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lab-Grown Diamonds: The Sustainable Future of Jewelry

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
Lab-Grown Diamonds: The Sustainable Future of Jewelry

The jewelry industry is standing at the precipice of a significant shift, led by a new generation of discerning consumers who are choosing sustainability over tradition. More than ever, lab-grown diamonds, once dismissed as lesser substitutes, are now finding favor among jewelry buyers. Their rise in popularity is not merely a function of their lower price points, but a testament to the growing awareness of the ethical and environmental implications of traditional diamond mining.

Lab-Grown Diamonds: Epitome of Ethical Luxury

These synthetic diamonds, produced in labs under controlled conditions, are identical to mined ones and often boast fewer impurities. The allure of lab-grown diamonds lies not just in their aesthetic value, but in their ethical production methods. Traditional mining is riddled with human rights issues and has a large environmental footprint, factors that are increasingly swaying buyers towards these man-made marvels.

Rising Popularity and Market Share

As consumer preference shifts, lab-grown diamonds are gaining market share. Brands like Fenton and Brilliant Earth are tapping into this demand for sustainable jewelry. Danish jeweler Pandora, for instance, produces diamonds using renewable energy and sets them in recycled gold and silver. This results in a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to mined diamonds, appealing to the eco-conscious consumer. However, despite the popularity, only about 5% of lab-grown diamonds are currently made using renewable energy.

Impact on Traditional Diamond Industry

The rise of lab-grown diamonds is exerting pressure on the traditional diamond industry. Prices for mined diamonds have hit lows not witnessed since 2010, according to the International Diamond Exchange benchmark. Diamond miners like De Beers have seen drops in revenue, leading some, like De Beers’ subsidiary Lightbox, to adapt by selling lab-grown diamonds. This acknowledges the shift in consumer preference and the need for increased sales volume to maintain profits.

This trend reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior. Studies indicate that a majority of Gen Z consumers prioritize sustainability over brand names and are willing to pay more for sustainable products. The jewelry industry is just one of many feeling the ripple effects of this change. The question now is, how will traditional diamond miners adapt to this new landscape, and can they pivot quickly enough to stay afloat?

0
Business Sustainability
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Google Veteran Shares Experience of Layoff Amidst Company Job Cuts
In a moment of candor that resonates within the tech industry, Kevin Bourrillion, a stalwart employee of Google for 19 years, recently shared his experience of being laid off. Part of an extensive wave of job cuts at the tech behemoth, Bourrillion’s departure signals a shift in the company’s strategic vision and reflects the broader
Google Veteran Shares Experience of Layoff Amidst Company Job Cuts
Sri Lanka and India Foster Trade Ties: A Meet of Mutual Interests
6 mins ago
Sri Lanka and India Foster Trade Ties: A Meet of Mutual Interests
IRS Unveils Updated Schedule 1 Tax Form: New Section for Cryptocurrency Transactions Included
7 mins ago
IRS Unveils Updated Schedule 1 Tax Form: New Section for Cryptocurrency Transactions Included
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Paving the Way for a New Era in Cryptocurrency Investing
3 mins ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Paving the Way for a New Era in Cryptocurrency Investing
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
4 mins ago
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
Deconstructing Capital Gains Tax: A Guide to 2024 Rates and Implications
6 mins ago
Deconstructing Capital Gains Tax: A Guide to 2024 Rates and Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Russian Senator's War Comment Sparks Global Dialogue amid Heightened Conflicts
18 seconds
Russian Senator's War Comment Sparks Global Dialogue amid Heightened Conflicts
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
1 min
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control
2 mins
Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use
4 mins
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
4 mins
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
4 mins
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
NHL Legend Mark Messier Criticizes Jonny Brodzinski's Actions During Controversial Hit
4 mins
NHL Legend Mark Messier Criticizes Jonny Brodzinski's Actions During Controversial Hit
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
5 mins
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game
5 mins
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app