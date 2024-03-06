La Cocos Hits EUR 200 Million Turnover, Expands with New Brasov Store Amidst Foreign Retail Competition

Romanian hypermarket chain La Cocos, under the entrepreneurial guidance of Iulian Nica, marks a significant milestone by reaching a turnover of EUR 200 million in 2023. This achievement positions it as the first local independent retailer to hit this figure, amidst a market dominated by foreign entities like Lidl and Kaufland. In a strategic move to further cement its presence, La Cocos announces the opening of a new store in Brasov, central Romania, facilitated by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy.

La Cocos' Strategic Expansion

In response to the competitive retail landscape in Romania, La Cocos is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan. The Brasov store, the first officially announced unit, is part of a broader strategy to open five additional units by 2024 and 2025. This move comes after the successful operation of three hypermarkets - two in Ploiesti and one in Bucharest. The new Brasov store, situated in the Brintex-Brasov retail complex of the densely-populated Bartolomeu neighbourhood, will cover an area of approximately 10,000 sqm, showcasing La Cocos' commitment to serving a wider customer base.

Record-Breaking Growth and Innovative Retail Concept

La Cocos reported substantial revenue growth, with EUR 144 million in 2022 and reaching nearly EUR 200 million in 2023, evidencing a robust 40% increase from the previous year. This performance is especially notable given the dominance of foreign players in Romania's retail market. La Cocos distinguishes itself with a unique retail concept, offering three price levels to customers based on purchase quantity and operating large stores that feature around 12,000 of the most popular products in Romania. This innovative approach has contributed significantly to its rapid growth and profitability since its inception in 2014.

Future Prospects and Market Positioning

With its latest expansion into Brasov and plans for further growth, La Cocos is not just challenging the status quo but also redefining what a local independent retailer can achieve in a foreign-dominated market. The company's success and strategic expansion underscore a potential shift in consumer preferences towards local brands that offer value and variety. As La Cocos continues to expand its footprint, the implications for Romania's retail landscape and the potential for other local enterprises to emulate its success are both compelling and significant.