Kwik Kar Sets Expansion in Motion: Targets 50 New Franchise Locations by 2029

With an eye on national growth, Kwik Kar Oil Change & Auto Repair, a leading name in the automotive aftermarket repair landscape, has announced a bold move into franchising. Following a year of record sales growth under the umbrella of FullSpeed Automotive, Kwik Kar is rolling out plans to open 50 new locations across the United States within the next five years. This strategic expansion leverages the brand's robust performance and the franchising prowess of its parent company, FullSpeed Automotive, which also houses industry stalwarts like Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service.

Strategic Expansion and Brand Evolution

Acquired by FullSpeed Automotive in 2022, Kwik Kar has undergone significant transformation, positioning itself as a powerhouse in full-service oil changes, maintenance, and automotive repair services. The brand's journey from its inception in 1964, when it revolutionized the car wash and oil change industry, to its current status, showcases a legacy of innovation and customer satisfaction. With 240 locations thriving under the management of dedicated independent owners, the move to expand through franchising marks a new chapter in Kwik Kar's storied history. FullSpeed Automotive's strategic vision aims not only to extend Kwik Kar's footprint but also to solidify its position as a leader in automotive services nationwide.

Franchise Opportunities Ahead

Kwik Kar's franchising initiative opens doors for entrepreneurs eager to invest in a proven business model. The brand's commitment to quality service was underscored by its number 2 ranking in overall customer satisfaction by JD Power in 2022. Prospective franchisees are being offered a chance to be part of a legacy brand with a comprehensive automotive service model. FullSpeed Automotive is looking for individuals interested in single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities, promising an investment in an organization known for its strong culture, effective systems, and a business model that has stood the test of time.

Looking to the Future

The expansion of Kwik Kar represents more than just the growth of a brand; it signifies a potential shift in the automotive service industry. As Kwik Kar extends its reach, customers across the nation stand to benefit from high-quality automotive services that have been the brand's hallmark. This move also offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to align with a brand that has a significant history, backed by the expertise and support of FullSpeed Automotive. As Kwik Kar embarks on this new journey, the automotive service market awaits the impact of this expansion on service standards and customer satisfaction across the industry.

For more information on Kwik Kar and franchise opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to visit kwikkarfranchise.com and fullspeedautomotive.com.