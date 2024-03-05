Kwik Kar Oil Change & Auto Care Announces Nationwide Franchise Expansion Plan

Leading automotive aftermarket repair facility, Kwik Kar Oil Change & Auto Care, operated by FullSpeed Automotive, is embarking on a strategic nationwide franchising initiative, aiming to open 50 new locations within the next five years. This move follows a period of significant sales growth and the successful acquisition of the Kwik Kar brand by FullSpeed Automotive in 2022. Located primarily in Texas with 240 locations, Kwik Kar specializes in comprehensive automotive services including oil changes, scheduled maintenance, and state inspections.

Advertisment

Strategic Growth Through Franchising

With the acquisition of Kwik Kar, FullSpeed Automotive is leveraging the brand's established market presence to spearhead a nationwide expansion. Ron Stilwell, President of FullSpeed Automotive, highlighted the surge in interest from potential franchisees as a golden opportunity to introduce Kwik Kar's full-service automotive model to markets beyond Texas. The company's ambitious plan includes offering single, multi-unit, and conversion franchising opportunities to qualified entrepreneurs, aiming to replicate the brand's success on a national scale.

Record of Success and Customer Satisfaction

Advertisment

Kwik Kar's robust performance and high level of customer satisfaction have been key drivers of its growth. In 2022, it was ranked second in overall customer satisfaction for full-service maintenance and repairs by JD Power. This achievement reflects the brand's commitment to quality service, largely attributed to the hands-on approach of its independent owners and operators. Kwik Kar's foundational history, dating back to 1964 with the pioneering efforts of Ray Ellis in the car wash and oil change industry, underscores its longstanding tradition of innovation and excellence in automotive care.

Franchise Opportunities and Future Prospects

As Kwik Kar and FullSpeed Automotive gear up for expansion, they are actively seeking to partner with individuals passionate about the automotive industry. Prospective franchisees can look forward to joining a leading organization known for its strong culture, solid operational systems, and a proven business model. With over 80 years of experience in delivering quality car care, FullSpeed Automotive's brands, including Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, represent an attractive investment for those looking to enter or grow in the automotive service market.

This expansion strategy not only aims to broaden Kwik Kar's footprint but also to enhance FullSpeed Automotive's position as a dominant player in the automotive aftermarket industry. As the landscape of automotive services continues to evolve, Kwik Kar and FullSpeed Automotive are well-positioned to meet the changing needs of consumers nationwide, promising exciting opportunities for growth, innovation, and success in the years to come.